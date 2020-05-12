As we move deeper into the era of cloud computing, one thing remains clear: There’s no silver bullet for organization-wide digital transformation. We often see IT decision-makers seeking prescriptive guidance around the changing requirements of IT operations and application development in a containerized world. To better help these organizations address business-specific enterprise technology footprints and challenges, today we’re announcing an extension of the collaboration between Red Hat and AWS to deliver Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, a jointly-managed and jointly-supported enterprise Kubernetes service on AWS. Amazon Red Hat OpenShift will be a fully managed service that enables IT organizations to more quickly build and deploy applications in AWS on Red Hat’s powerful, enterprise Kubernetes platform, using the same tools and APIs. Developers will be able to build containerized applications that integrate natively with the more than 170+ integrated AWS cloud-native services to enhance agility, innovation and scalability. By blending Red Hat’s and AWS’ decades of enterprise IT knowledge and experience into Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, IT organizations will be able to launch cloud-native systems that can retain enterprise-grade security, be more agile and see improved performance while driving cost efficiencies.

Enterprises and telecommunication providers are looking at the edge as the newest IT footprint, observing the development of intelligent edge applications and monitoring the shift of workloads from traditional datacenters to the outer boundaries of public and private networks. The common realization is that bringing processing power and storage closer to the end user or data source is imperative to delivering high value services, scaling across geographically distributed locations and providing a faster, more satisfying service experience. Despite edge being somewhat of an opposite to the cloud from a datacenter point of view, it is much closer to "home" if you are operating outside of traditional enterprise boundaries. Yet in the context of the open hybrid cloud, the concept of edge computing is fully embraced. A large number of physical devices operating at the edge look somewhat like a cloud, especially since they have to work and be managed in unison, even if each one of them is performing its own set of tasks.

KDE Frameworks 5.70.0 arrived in snapshot 202000511; these libraries for programming with Qt introduced a small font theme for Kirigami and improved icon rendering on multi-screen multi-dpi setups. KConfig added the standard shortcut for “Show/Hide Hidden Files” with the Alt+ keys. The text rendering bitmap package freetype2 updated to version 2.10.2 and dropped support for Python 2 in Freetype’s API reference generator; the version also supports Type 1 fonts with non-integer metrics by the new Compact Font Format engine introduced in FreeType 2.9. The 1.45.6 e2fsprogs package for maintaining the ext2, ext3 and ext4 file systems improved e2fsck’s ability to deal with file systems that have a large number of directories, such that various data structures take more than 2GB of memory; the new version uses better structure packing to improve the memory efficiency of these data structures. The libressl 3.1.1 package completed an initial Transport Layer Security 1.3 implementation with a completely new state machine and record layer. TLS 1.3 is now enabled by default for the client side, with the server side to be enabled in a future release. The changelog noted that the OpenSSL TLS 1.3 API is not yet visible/available. RubyGem had a plethora of packages updates in ; rubygem-fluentd 1.10.3 had some refactored code and enhancements like adding a set method to record_accessor. The rubygem-activerecord-6.0 6.0.3 package fixed support for PostgreSQL 11+ partitioned indexes and noted a recommendation in the changelog that applications shouldn’t use the database Keyword Arguments (kwarg) in connected_to. The database kwarg in connected_to is meant to be used for one-off scripts but is often used in requests, which is a dangerous practice because it re-establishes a connection every time. It’s deprecated in 6.1 and will be removed in 6.2 without replacement.

Openwashing of Uber, Microsoft and AMD Uber open-sources automated design framework for experiments Uber today released a framework for designing experiments within Pyro, its open source tool for deep probabilistic modeling. The framework leverages machine learning to enable optimal experimental design (OED), a principle based on information theory that enables the automatic selection of designs for complex experiments. With the framework, experimenters can apply OED to a large class of experimental models, from DNA assays to website and app A/B tests.

Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source [Ed: Why does Phoronix repeat Microsoft lies for them?] Brad Smith has served as the President of Microsoft since 2015. He held a virtual talk / fireside chat today with MIT CSAIL on various technology topics.

GPUOpen Celebrates Another Day Of Its Relaunch With A New Binary-Only Software Release [Ed: AMD's "GPUOpen" turns out to be a cynical openwashing ploy with no actual substance] AMD this week marked the relaunch of GPUOpen as their resource for creators and game developers with their collection of open-source/open-standards minded offerings on the graphics front. In honor of their relaunch, they said they would be issuing new software releases every day this week. It was a bit odd yesterday with Radeon Rays 4.0 dropping their open-source code-base and today they are introducing another new utility that is also binary-only. Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) is their new tool for GPU video memory profiling. RMV is intended to help understand game/engine memory allocations, discover memory leaks, analyze resource paging, and other memory-related analysis. But besides Radeon Memory Visualizer being Windows 10 only at this point, it's strange in that it is another GPUOpen release that is binary-only at least for now with no source code.