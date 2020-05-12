Games: GNU/Linux Gaming PC, Skullgirls and More
A 100$ Quest to Build a Linux Gaming PC
Back in December 2019, I was going to be away from home for the holidays. What can a man do for a week without their gaming PC? Read a book? Binge watch Netflix? Nah. That’s too little involvement.
How about a little challenge: could I build a (Linux) Gaming PC for less than 100 USD? Of course, with this kind of costs contraints, I was not going to build it from new shiny parts. Used parts only. Still, it made me think of how “cheap” I could go and still be able to play recent PC games nonetheless.
When looking for hardware, most reviews out there are about the highest frame rates you can get with the newest and most expensive cards out there. I find it even more interesting to look at how capable the very low end of the Gaming PC spectrum is: this is where the largest market should be, as used hardware get recycled many times from one user to the next.
And the result?
Success!
Fighting game Skullgirls should now have much better online play
Skullgirls might be multiple years old now and Lab Zero Games have since released Indivisible but they're clearly not done improving Skullgirls. As one of the best fighting games available on PC, that's great news!
After being in Beta for a while which we covered recently, Skullgirls just pulled in a huge overhaul to the netplay which should make fighting others online a much smoother experience overall. This includes better quality gameplay when playing people farther away, the rollback system was fixed so founds don't get messed up and Lobbies and Quick Match also now have ping values (as well as Jitter) that actually update.
Skullgirls Is Still Getting Updates 8 Years Later
Yup, you heard that right. Yesterday Mike Zaimont announced a pretty big under-the-hood update for Skullgirls. Among the many improvements, the netplay code (powered by GGPO) has received a huge amount of optimization for less stutter and less lag. Sound that was cut off or otherwise repeated during rollbacks is no longer a thing. Playing against others from far away should now be possible with less hiccups.
Asymmetrical multiplayer game OBEY pits tiny rabbits against a huge weapon
You've probably played multiplayer games with different team sizes before but probably nothing like OBEY. Released out of Early Access just this week, it's a pretty amusing idea.
All players control a tiny little rabbit, and you're all trying to earn the most money by doing different things around the map. However, one of you can also control a massive weapon, and anyone can attempt to run in and kick the other player out of it. It's all about being king of the hill, sort of anyway. Everyone sets up traps to try to take down other players, while also trying to make the most money and possibly control the almighty weapon to shoot other players.
Play Next is live on Steam to remind you of all your unplayed games
After a short Beta period we wrote about previously, the Play Next feature is now live on Steam to remind you of your vast game library you've not touched.
We've all been there. Not knowing what to play from 100s of games and when you build up quite a backlog it's also easy to forget about games you actually own. This is the point of Play Next. Originally a Steam Labs experiment, then entering the Steam Client in a recent Beta and now it's out for everyone in a stable release.
Dungeons 3 is getting a 'Complete Collection' in June
Dungeons 3, the delightfully evil strategy game from Realmforge Studios and Kalypso Media is finally complete. After repeatedly saying they were done, then doing a new DLC and repeat they finally decided they were actually finished with it.
Now they've announced the Dungeons 3 - Complete Collection, which will go live on June 26. This will give players a simple way to get the entire thing with all seven expansions: Once Upon a Time, Evil of the Caribbean, Lord of the Kings, Clash of Gods, An Unexpected DLC, Famous Last Words and A Multitude of Maps. So you will be able to build the dungeon of your evil dreams with all the content.
Linux at Home: Reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury
In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can make the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. Given that we are told its our “civic duty” to avoid public transport, working at home is going to remain commonplace for a long time. Employers have a duty to assess the health and safety risks faced by their workers. An employer must systematically check for possible physical, mental, chemical and biological hazards. This inevitability entails a risk assessment. Part of this risk assessment involves ensuring that workers are protected from repetitive strain injuries (RSI). It’s much harder for an employer to conduct a proper risk assessment in an employee’s home. They can issue guidelines, best practice, and advice. But ultimately the employee needs to ensure they don’t injure themselves when working from home. Home workers face a lot of challenges. Prolonged user of computer equipment can result in upper limb disorders, notably in the wrist or the back. RSIs are a subset of musculoskeletal disorders. It’s easy for home workers to forget to take breaks. Fortunately, there’s excellent open source software that help to combat RSI. Here’s our recommendations.
MauiKit 1.1.0 Release
Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of MauiKit and Maui Apps 1.1.0!. Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject. If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome. The Maui Project is free software from the KDE Community developed by the Nitrux team. This post contains some code snippets to give you an idea of how to use MauiKit. For more detailed documentation, get in touch with us or subscribe to the news feed to keep up to date with the upcoming tutorial.
Android Leftovers
