Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 15th of May 2020 01:51:27 PM Filed under
Android
»

The 15 Best Google Play Store Alternatives For Android Devices

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of May 2020 02:42:40 PM.
  • The 15 Best Google Play Store Alternatives For Android Devices

    We all know the google play store is the primary choice for an android user. To download android apps, usually, we rely on the play store on the first-place. Along with the google play, there are a lot of alternative app stores available in the android store market. Those app stores contain thousands of android applications. Some alternative android app stores may offer many paid apps in discounts, or some maybe for free also. Many android users search for those unique and paid apps for free on google play alternative stores.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

SUSE: The time for major tech change is now

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing technology. Remember when remote work was a radical idea? Not so much anymore. But Linux and cloud power SUSE. CEO Melissa Di Donato said in a recent survey of global IT leaders it was already deprioritizing the "legacy of complex applications, infrastructure, and processes." Where are we going? To an outcome-focused IT approach relying on software-defined infrastructure, the hybrid cloud, and edge computing as fast as we can. And how fast is that? Within the next two years, according to 2,000 IT leaders and application developers who told SUSE and Insight Avenue. Read more

Android Leftovers

Video Review: Pop! OS 20.04

We review the latest Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS - arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today. Read more

Fork Available as Red Hat Ends Life of CoreOS Container Linux

A German company pitches a "friendly fork" as a drop-in replacement for the cloud native operating system whose end of life comes in less than two weeks. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6