SUSE: The time for major tech change is now

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing technology. Remember when remote work was a radical idea? Not so much anymore. But Linux and cloud power SUSE. CEO Melissa Di Donato said in a recent survey of global IT leaders it was already deprioritizing the "legacy of complex applications, infrastructure, and processes."

Where are we going? To an outcome-focused IT approach relying on software-defined infrastructure, the hybrid cloud, and edge computing as fast as we can. And how fast is that? Within the next two years, according to 2,000 IT leaders and application developers who told SUSE and Insight Avenue.

How Data Defined SUSE’s Refreshed Brand

  How Data Defined SUSE's Refreshed Brand

    A brand is more than a logo. For SUSE, our brand extends to great lengths. It’s customer care during the sales process, it’s on-site consultations, it’s the music video parodies, it’s our open source community, and much more. This is why a thorough, objective process was needed to evaluate our history, our superpowers, our competitors, and our future. And after months of testing, our new chameleon is ready to usher SUSE’s new brand experience to the world.

    For many, the creative process is largely an emotionally-driven one, where preferences and opinions compete for decision making. At SUSE, we’re committed to data-driven decisions that eliminate potential subjective biases in the creative process. This is why we approached our brand refresh with a team of neuroscientists. By combining creativity with science, we’re able to hypothesize and test our artistic assumptions to understand if the resulting designs match the intended purpose. Watch our behind-the-scenes video to get a closer look at the process and hear from the lead scientist on the project.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Video Review: Pop! OS 20.04

We review the latest Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS - arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today. Read more

Fork Available as Red Hat Ends Life of CoreOS Container Linux

A German company pitches a "friendly fork" as a drop-in replacement for the cloud native operating system whose end of life comes in less than two weeks. Read more

