Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Five Years of Rust

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of May 2020 02:01:52 PM Filed under
Development
Moz/FF

With all that's going on in the world you'd be forgiven for forgetting that as of today, it has been five years since we released 1.0 in 2015! Rust has changed a lot these past five years, so we wanted reflect back on all of our contributors' work since the stabilization of the language.

Rust is a general purpose programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. Rust can be built to run anywhere in the stack, whether as the kernel for your operating system or your next web app. It is built entirely by an open and diverse community of individuals, primarily volunteers who generously donate their time and expertise to help make Rust what it is.

Read more

Also: Five years of Rust

»

More in Tux Machines

SUSE: The time for major tech change is now

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing technology. Remember when remote work was a radical idea? Not so much anymore. But Linux and cloud power SUSE. CEO Melissa Di Donato said in a recent survey of global IT leaders it was already deprioritizing the "legacy of complex applications, infrastructure, and processes." Where are we going? To an outcome-focused IT approach relying on software-defined infrastructure, the hybrid cloud, and edge computing as fast as we can. And how fast is that? Within the next two years, according to 2,000 IT leaders and application developers who told SUSE and Insight Avenue. Read more

Android Leftovers

Video Review: Pop! OS 20.04

We review the latest Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS - arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today. Read more

Fork Available as Red Hat Ends Life of CoreOS Container Linux

A German company pitches a "friendly fork" as a drop-in replacement for the cloud native operating system whose end of life comes in less than two weeks. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6