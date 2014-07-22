Kernel: Intel SGX, Inline Encryption and Qualcomm Buzzwords
Intel SGX Linux Patches Posted For Their 30th Round Of Review
Weeks ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel cycle kicking off it's still not clear if the Intel SGX foundation patches will be ready for merging, but they were sent out today as version 30 of this long-running effort for supporting the Intel enclaves functionality on the mainline kernel.
The Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) enablement for Linux has been going on for years with different patch series. This work on the Secure Guard Extensions subsystem for the Linux kernel is about providing hardware-protected, encrypted memory regions with SGX enclaves. Intel SGX with Memory Encryption Engines (MEE) have been supported since Skylake CPUs on the hardware side.
Linux 5.8's Multi-Queue Block Code Plumbed To Support Inline Encryption
For a number of months now various Google engineers have been working on inline encryption support for FSCRYPT in order to offer better encryption performance on modern SoCs. That FSCRYPT side work is coming together and now also queued up for Linux 5.8 is plumbing inline encryption into blk-mq.
The multi-queue block code (blk-mq) now has support for inline encryption in being able to communicate the encryption context down the stack.
Linux Driver Prepared For The Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Accelerator
Announced over one year ago was the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Accelerator as designed for offering superior AI inference performance in the cloud. Since then not much has been heard of this accelerator but their engineers did publish a Linux driver on Thursday.
At least as of April 2019, Qualcomm believed their Cloud AI 100 offering could deliver 10x the perf-per-Watt of other inference solutions and would support PyTorch, TensorFlow, Keras, ONNX, and all the other popular deep learning solutions.
SUSE: The time for major tech change is now
The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing technology. Remember when remote work was a radical idea? Not so much anymore. But Linux and cloud power SUSE. CEO Melissa Di Donato said in a recent survey of global IT leaders it was already deprioritizing the "legacy of complex applications, infrastructure, and processes." Where are we going? To an outcome-focused IT approach relying on software-defined infrastructure, the hybrid cloud, and edge computing as fast as we can. And how fast is that? Within the next two years, according to 2,000 IT leaders and application developers who told SUSE and Insight Avenue.
Android Leftovers
Video Review: Pop! OS 20.04
We review the latest Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS - arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today.
Fork Available as Red Hat Ends Life of CoreOS Container Linux
A German company pitches a "friendly fork" as a drop-in replacement for the cloud native operating system whose end of life comes in less than two weeks.
