BackBox Linux 7 released!

The BackBox Team, ten years after its first release, is happy to announce the new major release of BackBox Linux, version 7. As usual, this major release includes many updates. These include new kernel, updated tools and some structural changes with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Kernel: Intel SGX, Inline Encryption and Qualcomm Buzzwords

Intel SGX Linux Patches Posted For Their 30th Round Of Review Weeks ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel cycle kicking off it's still not clear if the Intel SGX foundation patches will be ready for merging, but they were sent out today as version 30 of this long-running effort for supporting the Intel enclaves functionality on the mainline kernel. The Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) enablement for Linux has been going on for years with different patch series. This work on the Secure Guard Extensions subsystem for the Linux kernel is about providing hardware-protected, encrypted memory regions with SGX enclaves. Intel SGX with Memory Encryption Engines (MEE) have been supported since Skylake CPUs on the hardware side.

Linux 5.8's Multi-Queue Block Code Plumbed To Support Inline Encryption For a number of months now various Google engineers have been working on inline encryption support for FSCRYPT in order to offer better encryption performance on modern SoCs. That FSCRYPT side work is coming together and now also queued up for Linux 5.8 is plumbing inline encryption into blk-mq. The multi-queue block code (blk-mq) now has support for inline encryption in being able to communicate the encryption context down the stack.

Linux Driver Prepared For The Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Accelerator Announced over one year ago was the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Accelerator as designed for offering superior AI inference performance in the cloud. Since then not much has been heard of this accelerator but their engineers did publish a Linux driver on Thursday. At least as of April 2019, Qualcomm believed their Cloud AI 100 offering could deliver 10x the perf-per-Watt of other inference solutions and would support PyTorch, TensorFlow, Keras, ONNX, and all the other popular deep learning solutions.

Five Years of Rust

With all that's going on in the world you'd be forgiven for forgetting that as of today, it has been five years since we released 1.0 in 2015! Rust has changed a lot these past five years, so we wanted reflect back on all of our contributors' work since the stabilization of the language. Rust is a general purpose programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. Rust can be built to run anywhere in the stack, whether as the kernel for your operating system or your next web app. It is built entirely by an open and diverse community of individuals, primarily volunteers who generously donate their time and expertise to help make Rust what it is. Also: Five years of Rust