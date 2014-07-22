BackBox Linux 7 released!
The BackBox Team, ten years after its first release, is happy to announce the new major release of BackBox Linux, version 7.
As usual, this major release includes many updates. These include new kernel, updated tools and some structural changes with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE: The time for major tech change is now
The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing technology. Remember when remote work was a radical idea? Not so much anymore. But Linux and cloud power SUSE. CEO Melissa Di Donato said in a recent survey of global IT leaders it was already deprioritizing the "legacy of complex applications, infrastructure, and processes." Where are we going? To an outcome-focused IT approach relying on software-defined infrastructure, the hybrid cloud, and edge computing as fast as we can. And how fast is that? Within the next two years, according to 2,000 IT leaders and application developers who told SUSE and Insight Avenue.
Android Leftovers
Video Review: Pop! OS 20.04
We review the latest Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS - arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today.
Fork Available as Red Hat Ends Life of CoreOS Container Linux
A German company pitches a "friendly fork" as a drop-in replacement for the cloud native operating system whose end of life comes in less than two weeks.
Recent comments
1 min ago
32 min 41 sec ago
46 min 49 sec ago
51 min 22 sec ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago