BackBox Linux 7 released!

The BackBox Team, ten years after its first release, is happy to announce the new major release of BackBox Linux, version 7.

As usual, this major release includes many updates. These include new kernel, updated tools and some structural changes with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

SUSE: The time for major tech change is now

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing technology. Remember when remote work was a radical idea? Not so much anymore. But Linux and cloud power SUSE. CEO Melissa Di Donato said in a recent survey of global IT leaders it was already deprioritizing the "legacy of complex applications, infrastructure, and processes." Where are we going? To an outcome-focused IT approach relying on software-defined infrastructure, the hybrid cloud, and edge computing as fast as we can. And how fast is that? Within the next two years, according to 2,000 IT leaders and application developers who told SUSE and Insight Avenue. Read more

Video Review: Pop! OS 20.04

We review the latest Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS - arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today. Read more

Fork Available as Red Hat Ends Life of CoreOS Container Linux

A German company pitches a "friendly fork" as a drop-in replacement for the cloud native operating system whose end of life comes in less than two weeks. Read more

