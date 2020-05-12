Programming: Perl, Python, Git more folding@home
CY's unfinished Post on PWC#060: Numbers with Headache
This is a part of Perl Weekly Challenge(PWC) #060 and the followings are related to my solution. If you want to challenge yourself on Perl, go to https://perlweeklychallenge.org, code the latest challenges, submit codes on-time (by GitHub or email) if possible, before reading my blog post
Paging for Fun and Profit
Egad have been away for a while, it is not due to laziness on my part, I really have been stuck on a Paws problem over the past month+, add to that dozens of inside and out sided projects that I need to get done around the house time has just not been there. At least I have finally cracked it.
I really went down a rabbit hole for this one and spend way too many hours trying to figure out how to test 'Paws Pagination' end to end.
In my last post I started out with a new test suite '30_pagination.t' and a few test YAMLs. Just getting the YAML just right to God only knows how many iterations. I also had to create a completely new caller 'TestPaginationCaller.pm' to get the tests to work.
So here is the 25c story on how it works. I start with the normal two YAML files, one for content and one for tests. The differace is that I have both the 'request' and 'response' content and tests in each.
What is duck typing in Python?
Python follows the EAFP (Easier to Ask Forgiveness than Permission) rather than the LBYL (Look Before You Leap) philosophy. The Python philosophy of EAFP is somewhat linked to its "duck typing" style of coding.
When a programmer creates data in code, whether it's a constant or a variable, some programming languages need to know what "type" of data it is. For example, if you set a variable to 13, a computer doesn't know whether you mean for it to be used as a word ("thirteen") or as an integer (as in 13+12=25 or 13-1=12). This is why many languages require programmers to declare data before it's used.
Python 3: Process Command Line Arguments with argparse
Python 3 provides a handy module, argparse, that makes it easy to get and parse command line arguments passed to your script.
If you ever found argument parsing to be a tedious extra, then argparse might be just what you were looking for to simplify the process and focus on your code.
Git v2.27.0-rc0
An early preview release Git v2.27.0-rc0 is now available for testing at the usual places. It is comprised of 479 non-merge commits since v2.26.0, contributed by 53 people, 16 of which are new faces.
Git 2.27-rc0 Released - Still Working To Transition From SHA1 To SHA256
Git 2.27-rc0 was released on Thursday as the first test release towards the next update on this leading version control system.
With Git 2.27 development the transition continues in preparing the code-base in migrating from SHA1 to SHA256 hashes. Git for a number of releases has been working to move from SHA1 to SHA256 given the possibility of collisions for the former and thus potentially compromising security. Git 2.27-rc0 has seen more SHA256 preparations but isn't yet over (or near) the finish line.
Help medical research with folding@home
Ubuntu Touch Demoed on the PineTab Linux Tablet [Video]
I’m pretty excited for the upcoming release of the PineTab as it’ll arguably be the first real Linux tablet there’s ever been! But for a Linux tablet to actually be a Linux tablet it needs to run a Linux-powered tablet OS. As seen with the PinePhone, the open source community is stepping up to provide one.
Games: Planetfriend, Dwellers of the Gut, Something Ate My Alien, Deformed Doom
today's howtos
Games and Red Hat Leftovers
