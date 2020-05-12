Free Software and Hardware
Google Meet, GoToMeeting, and other Zoom alternatives in video conferencing apps
Jitsi Meet is a free, open source, and fully encrypted video conferencing solution. You can host and join meetings even without an account. It offers unlimited meeting minutes, participants, and conferences. Jitsi Meet can also be added to Slack channels.
It has high quality audio and video along with live chat and screen sharing features. You can install the Jitsi Chrome extension to log in to meetings from a browser too.
Let's slip into something a bit more relational: SQL database crowd strikes back with brace of cloudy releases
MariaDB, which counts Deutsche Bank, Nasdaq and telecoms giant Verizon among its users, has launched a DBaaS rendition of its relational database, adding options to configure and customise it.
Amid a flurry of NoSQL releases earlier in the week, the relational world also got a fillip from the release of CockroachDB which promises to make cloud development, deployment, and management quicker and faster.
While they might be a sign of a maturing market for open-source relational databases, the two releases solve different user problems.
MariaDB launched its first full DBaaS in SkySQL Power this week, building on the March release of Kubernetes for container services to provide the same database build whatever the cloud provider.
Pi-hole, ad blocking under EUPL
Pi-hole, available under the European Union Public Licence (EUPL) is a very popular ad blocker that works on Linux servers independently of web browsers. It blocks advertising across the network by redirecting the servers from which the advertising or other unwanted content comes, at the DNS level. Because Pi-hole is DNS-based, it can also serve as a private DNS server. Pi-hole requires minimal resources and can easily run on small computers like the Raspberry Pi. It can also be installed on other Linux systems or operated as a Docker container.
My New Old Apple IIe Computer
Even the back of the Apple IIe shows the potential of this machine to be utterly transformed by each owner. These slots are yours for the shaping, dear computer user.
Ubuntu Touch Demoed on the PineTab Linux Tablet [Video]
I’m pretty excited for the upcoming release of the PineTab as it’ll arguably be the first real Linux tablet there’s ever been! But for a Linux tablet to actually be a Linux tablet it needs to run a Linux-powered tablet OS. As seen with the PinePhone, the open source community is stepping up to provide one.
Games: Planetfriend, Dwellers of the Gut, Something Ate My Alien, Deformed Doom
Games and Red Hat Leftovers
