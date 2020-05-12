Ever wanted to play through any of the classic Doom games in something like GZDoom but have everything slightly different? Deformed Doom will let you warp levels in interesting ways. This time you're stretching-out, swirling around and warping all you existing levels to make them feel either a little new or entirely different. The developer, Sunbeam, simply mentioned to us that it's "ideal for any player who wants to experience their favourite maps in a new light".

Platforming, puzzles and plenty of digging is what's in store for you in Something Ate My Alien, and plenty of weird creatures too. Rokabium Games recently announced that it's now going to be releasing on June 18, after a few delays. You take on the role of an AI named Antalasia, who controls a bunch of little Alien blobs to dig through different worlds in an attempt to pay off a pirate who hijacked your ship. During the adventure on each planet you have to battle environmental dangers, fight off wildlife, and solve secret puzzle chambers; all while surviving on a depleting oxygen supply and a threat far scarier than the local wildlife.

Just like with Planetfriend, we're continuing to highlight a few smaller experimental and outright weird games and another recent discovery is Dwellers of the Gut. The idea is that your townsfolk have been swallowed up by a giant, so what else can you do but jump down their throat and attempt to find them? Once you save them, they become available in the Hub area for a chat. It's got a pretty outrageous style, one I can't help but laugh at.

Planetfriend is a peculiar game, built by Laura Michet and Brendon Chung during the first few months of the COVID-19 quarantine. It just recently gained a Linux version too, thanks to porter Ethan Lee. Planetfriend is a desktop planet pet made by Laura Michet and Brendon Chung. We built it on the weekends over the first two months of Covid-19 quarantine. Let your pet planet grow over time, or intervene to push its development into strange directions more quickly.

I’m pretty excited for the upcoming release of the PineTab as it’ll arguably be the first real Linux tablet there’s ever been! But for a Linux tablet to actually be a Linux tablet it needs to run a Linux-powered tablet OS. As seen with the PinePhone, the open source community is stepping up to provide one.