Games and Red Hat Leftovers
Poly Bridge 2 arrives on May 28 with fun Twitch integration
Poly Bridge 2 is the next-generation of bridge-building puzzle sims, expanding on the original in plenty of new and interesting ways. It's been announced as ready for release on May 28, with Linux support.
Developer Dry Cactus managed to sell around 3 million copies of the first game, and now they're back to twist our brains around some more. Poly Bridge 2 introduces new levels, new mechanics, a custom physics engine, workshop campaigns and much more.
Amusing building sim Two Point Hospital gets a big update and discount
Two Point Hospital continues building up more content with ipdate 1.20 - R.E.M.I.X V2 out now and there's quite a big discount going on it. What's basically Theme Hospital 2 under a different name, it's a lot of fun to play through and see all the crazy illnesses you have to cure.
With this fresh update they've added in remixed versions of the Mitton University, Tumble and Flemington levels. Each level is redone to provide more challenging, shorter, and punchier ways that retain the original level theme and identity and pull in other illnesses from other parts of the region the level is in to make it even more diverse. So you get extra free content, and they don't take too long to finish if you're short on time.
Open source is the foundation of digital transformation
Bitkom’s research report "Open Source Monitor 2019," sponsored by Red Hat, provides robust figures for the importance of open source. It helps to illustrate that open source is the foundation of new technologies, which drive digital transformation.
804 German companies with at least 100 employees among various industries were surveyed, including companies in the automotive, banking, insurance, commerce, IT, telecommunication, transport, and logistics industries. One of the positive results of the Bitkom study is that, at 4 percent, only a tiny minority of respondents are skeptical of open source. Three quarters of surveyed companies are "interested and open-minded." However, these figures still fail to correspond adequately with the "strategic incorporation of the topic in corporate practices" and with usage.
Only every fifth company has a company wide open source strategy, whereas at least 69 percent of those surveyed use open source software.
The surveyed companies use open source software in a wide variety of areas. The study also reports that the use of open source plays a vital role in new technologies and critical components of digital transformation, in areas such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence or big data and analytics.
Amazon Red Hat OpenShift announced for public cloud Kubernetes users
Red Hat and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have long worked closely together. Now, with the release of Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, it's become easier than ever to run Red Hat's popular Kubernetes distribution on AWS.
Amazon Red Hat OpenShift will be a jointly managed and jointly supported AWS enterprise Kubernetes service. This builds on Red Hat bringing OpenShift into AWS in 2017.
