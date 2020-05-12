Language Selection

Games: Planetfriend, Dwellers of the Gut, Something Ate My Alien, Deformed Doom

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of May 2020 03:13:46 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Make your own planet pet in Planetfriend, now on Linux

    Planetfriend is a peculiar game, built by Laura Michet and Brendon Chung during the first few months of the COVID-19 quarantine. It just recently gained a Linux version too, thanks to porter Ethan Lee.

    Planetfriend is a desktop planet pet made by Laura Michet and Brendon Chung. We built it on the weekends over the first two months of Covid-19 quarantine. Let your pet planet grow over time, or intervene to push its development into strange directions more quickly.

  • Dwellers of the Gut has you rescue the townsfolk inside a giant

    Just like with Planetfriend, we're continuing to highlight a few smaller experimental and outright weird games and another recent discovery is Dwellers of the Gut.

    The idea is that your townsfolk have been swallowed up by a giant, so what else can you do but jump down their throat and attempt to find them? Once you save them, they become available in the Hub area for a chat. It's got a pretty outrageous style, one I can't help but laugh at.

  • 2D dig 'em up puzzler 'Something Ate My Alien' releasing June 18

    Platforming, puzzles and plenty of digging is what's in store for you in Something Ate My Alien, and plenty of weird creatures too. Rokabium Games recently announced that it's now going to be releasing on June 18, after a few delays.

    You take on the role of an AI named Antalasia, who controls a bunch of little Alien blobs to dig through different worlds in an attempt to pay off a pirate who hijacked your ship. During the adventure on each planet you have to battle environmental dangers, fight off wildlife, and solve secret puzzle chambers; all while surviving on a depleting oxygen supply and a threat far scarier than the local wildlife.

  • Deformed Doom lets you warp and distort classic Doom maps

    Ever wanted to play through any of the classic Doom games in something like GZDoom but have everything slightly different? Deformed Doom will let you warp levels in interesting ways.

    This time you're stretching-out, swirling around and warping all you existing levels to make them feel either a little new or entirely different. The developer, Sunbeam, simply mentioned to us that it's "ideal for any player who wants to experience their favourite maps in a new light".

  • Poly Bridge 2 arrives on May 28 with fun Twitch integration

    Poly Bridge 2 is the next-generation of bridge-building puzzle sims, expanding on the original in plenty of new and interesting ways. It's been announced as ready for release on May 28, with Linux support. Developer Dry Cactus managed to sell around 3 million copies of the first game, and now they're back to twist our brains around some more. Poly Bridge 2 introduces new levels, new mechanics, a custom physics engine, workshop campaigns and much more.

  • Amusing building sim Two Point Hospital gets a big update and discount

    Two Point Hospital continues building up more content with ipdate 1.20 - R.E.M.I.X V2 out now and there's quite a big discount going on it. What's basically Theme Hospital 2 under a different name, it's a lot of fun to play through and see all the crazy illnesses you have to cure. With this fresh update they've added in remixed versions of the Mitton University, Tumble and Flemington levels. Each level is redone to provide more challenging, shorter, and punchier ways that retain the original level theme and identity and pull in other illnesses from other parts of the region the level is in to make it even more diverse. So you get extra free content, and they don't take too long to finish if you're short on time.

  • Open source is the foundation of digital transformation

    Bitkom’s research report "Open Source Monitor 2019," sponsored by Red Hat, provides robust figures for the importance of open source. It helps to illustrate that open source is the foundation of new technologies, which drive digital transformation. 804 German companies with at least 100 employees among various industries were surveyed, including companies in the automotive, banking, insurance, commerce, IT, telecommunication, transport, and logistics industries. One of the positive results of the Bitkom study is that, at  4 percent, only a tiny minority of respondents are skeptical of open source. Three quarters of surveyed companies are "interested and open-minded." However, these figures still fail to correspond adequately with the "strategic incorporation of the topic in corporate practices" and with usage. Only every fifth company has a company wide open source strategy, whereas at least 69 percent of those surveyed use open source software. The surveyed companies use open source software in a wide variety of areas. The study also reports that the use of open source plays a vital role in new technologies and critical components of digital transformation, in areas such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence or big data and analytics.

  • Amazon Red Hat OpenShift announced for public cloud Kubernetes users

    Red Hat and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have long worked closely together. Now, with the release of Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, it's become easier than ever to run Red Hat's popular Kubernetes distribution on AWS. Amazon Red Hat OpenShift will be a jointly managed and jointly supported AWS enterprise Kubernetes service. This builds on Red Hat bringing OpenShift into AWS in 2017.

