Ubuntu Touch Demoed on the PineTab Linux Tablet [Video]
I’m pretty excited for the upcoming release of the PineTab as it’ll arguably be the first real Linux tablet there’s ever been!
But for a Linux tablet to actually be a Linux tablet it needs to run a Linux-powered tablet OS. As seen with the PinePhone, the open source community is stepping up to provide one.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1179 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu Touch Demoed on the PineTab Linux Tablet [Video]
I’m pretty excited for the upcoming release of the PineTab as it’ll arguably be the first real Linux tablet there’s ever been! But for a Linux tablet to actually be a Linux tablet it needs to run a Linux-powered tablet OS. As seen with the PinePhone, the open source community is stepping up to provide one.
Games: Planetfriend, Dwellers of the Gut, Something Ate My Alien, Deformed Doom
today's howtos
Games and Red Hat Leftovers
PineTab Linux tablet goes up for pre-order this month for $100
PineTab Linux tablet goes up for pre-order this month for $100