Learn Ubuntu 20.04 From The Basics
Here is a complete user resource to learn Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa from the basics. This page informs you things you need and want to know about using computer with Ubuntu divided in ten sections: the knowledge of operating system itself, how to install and upgrade it, the Ubuntu basics for your daily computing, software installation, working with LibreOffice, how to print and scan, terminal commands, applications recommendation, and more readings. There are also ebooks downloadable below. I hope this big list helps anybody starting with Ubuntu in 2020 and even starting with using computer as well. Welcome to computing without virus and antivirus powered by free, libre, and open source software. Have successful works with Ubuntu!
