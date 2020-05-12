Stinger96 SBC launches and joins 500-unit giveaway of STM32MP1x based 96Boards
Shiratech’s $168 “Stinger96” 96Boards IoT Edition SBC runs Linux on an STM32MP157 and offers an NB-IoT modem. The SBC powers a $195 “IoT Box” system that adds WiFi/BT, mics, and sensors. Shiratech has joined Arrow and ST to give away 500 Stinger96 and Avenger96 SBCs.
Shiratech has posted specs for a 96Boards IoT Edition Extended SBC called the Stinger96 equipped with a Quectel BG96 LTE CAT-M1 radio for NB-IoT communications. The SBC runs Linux on ST’s dual-core Cortex-A7 STM32MP157 SoC, which includes a with Cortex-M4 core. Shiratech, which has produced Linux-driven SBCs including the SAMA5D3-based SparkGate-7 Open IoT Gateway, has also launched a $195 “IoT Box” gateway based on the Stinger96 that adds a WiFi/BT module, battery, mics, and an air quality sensor (see farther below).
