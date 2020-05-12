Best Notepad++ Alternatives for Linux
With increasing demand for programmers, tools like text editors have slowly grown in prominence and popularity. Text editors are programs that allow you to create and edit files. They can be used for simple writing tasks, such as allowing one to edit their essay, or to write their code to develop a computer program. Since these are simple programs that allow users to edit their files, they in turn have a lower overhead and are therefore generally quite fast to use.
In addition, text editors allow users to create and modify files of all types of programming languages. This flexible nature of theirs makes them a popular choice among users. With a wide collection of options available, it is important to choose the text editor that offers the best features and allows users to do their work as efficiently as possible.
Stinger96 SBC launches and joins 500-unit giveaway of STM32MP1x based 96Boards
Shiratech’s $168 “Stinger96” 96Boards IoT Edition SBC runs Linux on an STM32MP157 and offers an NB-IoT modem. The SBC powers a $195 “IoT Box” system that adds WiFi/BT, mics, and sensors. Shiratech has joined Arrow and ST to give away 500 Stinger96 and Avenger96 SBCs.
Shiratech has posted specs for a 96Boards IoT Edition Extended SBC called the Stinger96 equipped with a Quectel BG96 LTE CAT-M1 radio for NB-IoT communications. The SBC runs Linux on ST’s dual-core Cortex-A7 STM32MP157 SoC, which includes a with Cortex-M4 core. Shiratech, which has produced Linux-driven SBCs including the SAMA5D3-based SparkGate-7 Open IoT Gateway, has also launched a $195 “IoT Box” gateway based on the Stinger96 that adds a WiFi/BT module, battery, mics, and an air quality sensor (see farther below).
Learn Ubuntu 20.04 From The Basics
Here is a complete user resource to learn Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa from the basics. This page informs you things you need and want to know about using computer with Ubuntu divided in ten sections: the knowledge of operating system itself, how to install and upgrade it, the Ubuntu basics for your daily computing, software installation, working with LibreOffice, how to print and scan, terminal commands, applications recommendation, and more readings. There are also ebooks downloadable below. I hope this big list helps anybody starting with Ubuntu in 2020 and even starting with using computer as well. Welcome to computing without virus and antivirus powered by free, libre, and open source software. Have successful works with Ubuntu!
KDE's May 2020 Apps Update
Kid3 is a handy but powerful music tagging program which lets you edit the ID3 tags and similar formats on MP3 and other music files.
This month is has moved to be hosted by KDE and has made its first release as a KDE app. The release note says:
“Besides bug fixes, this release provides usability improvements, additional keyboard shortcuts and user action scripts. Special thanks go to various people at KDE, who translated the user interface and the handbook to new languages.”
Kid3 is available in for Linux, Windows, Mac and Android. You can download from the website or through your distro and the stores Chocolatey, Homebrew and F-droid.
