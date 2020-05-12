Little Linux wireless gateway keeps it simple
Artila’s compact “Wireless Gateway Matrix-702” for wireless remote monitoring runs Linux on a SAMA5D35 and offers GbE and Fast Ethernet ports and a mini-PCIe slot with micro-SIM.
Artila has announced a “simple, cost-effective remote monitoring solution” for “device-to-cloud service.” The DIN-rail mountable, 109.6 x 89 x 30mm Wireless Gateway Matrix-702 has a similar form factor as the slightly larger Wireless Gateway Matrix-750. However, instead of using an i.MX6 ULL, it runs on a slower Microchip SAMA5D35 (ATSAMA5D35). This is the same 536MHz, Cortex-A5 processor found on the earlier Matrix-713, Matrix-710, and other Matrix models.
