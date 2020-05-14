Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of May 2020 12:33:09 AM Filed under
HowTos
Performance Factors The unique optimizations built into Modicia OS are the Turbo Boost processors, which are active by default. Also system swappiness is reduced to 10 percent, and programs are 25 percent faster, which the developer notes increases the life of the SSD disk. Data in RAM memory is compressed to enhance the speed by more than 20 percent when reading and writing, according to the developer. Also, Wine, Samba and Rsync are configured and active. QT and GTK applications share a similar look as if they relied on a single library. The Windows theme is the same for all applications. The theme, buttons and icons, like the VLC skin, were created specifically for Modicia OS Ultimate. You will find applications, management tools, and multimedia that do not exist in any other distribution. Everything installed is ready and preconfigured. Bottom Line Modicia OS Ultimate is graphically beautiful, complete, and uses only 450 MB of RAM. It performs well on older computers with more limited hardware resources and flies on more current boxes. Read more

Little Linux wireless gateway keeps it simple

Artila’s compact “Wireless Gateway Matrix-702” for wireless remote monitoring runs Linux on a SAMA5D35 and offers GbE and Fast Ethernet ports and a mini-PCIe slot with micro-SIM. Artila has announced a “simple, cost-effective remote monitoring solution” for “device-to-cloud service.” The DIN-rail mountable, 109.6 x 89 x 30mm Wireless Gateway Matrix-702 has a similar form factor as the slightly larger Wireless Gateway Matrix-750. However, instead of using an i.MX6 ULL, it runs on a slower Microchip SAMA5D35 (ATSAMA5D35). This is the same 536MHz, Cortex-A5 processor found on the earlier Matrix-713, Matrix-710, and other Matrix models. Read more

How to Install and Use GNOME Boxes to Create Virtual Machines

This quick tutorial explains the steps to install and use GNOME Boxes and create virtual machines, and with some tips and troubleshooting as well. Read more

Android Leftovers

