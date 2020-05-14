Two days ago as part of the GPUOpen relaunch AMD released Radeon Rays 4.0 as their ray intersection library. Unlike the previous Radeon Rays release, however, this new Vulkan-enabled version was not open-source. But now AMD has decided that at least in large part it will be going back to open-source.
Radeon Rays 4.0 was clearly advertised as not being open-source despite the fact of being part of GPUOpen (alas there are also other closed-source projects part of GPUOpen) but sad considering previously it was open-source.
How to Avoid Open Source Traps [Ed: They tell us "Open Source" is "trap"... They tell us "Open Source" is "Security" risk... They tell us "Open Source" is "Licensing" nightmare.... Who's "they"? Very often Microsoft and its proxies. Projection tactics.]
How restrictive is this open source license? Are binaries are available without a subscription requirement? What plug-ins are available? Does the small print hide a trap?
These days it is clear that open source software is the default choice for development and infrastructure. Whenever you look at programming languages, operating systems, modern database technologies or the whole cloud native space, open source solutions are among the leading choices, writes Peter Zaitsev, CEO and co-founder of database specialist, Percona.
As there is such a dominant open source position we often see companies marketing their software as “Open Source” even though it does not provide all (or any) of the benefits offered by truly open source software.
License-Review mailing list topics for January 2020:
Continued discussion on the Mulan PSL V2
Continued discussion on the Cryptographic Autonomy License (Beta 4)
Resolution of the Vaccine License – Not Approved
Continued discussion on the BSD-1-Clause [Legacy]
Resolution of the CasperLabs Open Source License (COSL) – Considered Withdrawn
[...]
Continued discussion on the BSD-1-Clause [Legacy]
Argument that all that use the license should just be relicensed under the BSD License since multiple identical licenses hinders freedom due to their costs
https://lists.opensource.org/pipermail/license-review_lists.opensource.org/2020-January/004637.html
Clarification that as a legacy submission, the submitter has no power over the license and that there are significant logistical issues with regards to push a change
https://lists.opensource.org/pipermail/license-review_lists.opensource.org/2020-January/004638.html
Two weeks ago, we started a new Month of LibreOffice, saying thanks to contributors from our worldwide community. Everyone who helps out with our projects this month can claim a cool sticker pack at the end – and also has a chance to win a hoodie, T-shirt or mug!
So far 259 sticker packs have been awarded – click the link to see if your name/username is in the list. If not, read on and find out what you can do, to take part!
This week the DocumentFoundation launched the first alpha version of Libre Office 7.0 for Windows, Linux and macOS. This version, launched by the Document Foundation during the first BUG RewardS meeting, allows users to try out the latest version of the latest productivity suite and share any issues they encounter with the development team, which helps the development team polish the application from these early stages of development.
Libre Office 7.0 is expected to launch in August this year and has made major improvements to each of the productivity suites. One notable improvement in this release is the right. DOCX document import and export filtering greatly improves compatibility with Microsoft Office documents.
So I have been running multiple APs with the same SSID on separate channels and frequencies and noticed that the clients are really good at switching from a weak 802.11ac signal strength to the stronger but lower speed 802.11n AP station. This is good, however, they don’t seem to be as aggressive in switching back to 802.11ac once they get closer again (unless they turn off or shutdown or restart their network stack since the 802.11n just gets stronger the closer you get). I found an OpenWRT compatible shell script which kicks clients off a given radio depending on their signal strength to the router. I adjusted it to disconnect a client if they start to get too close to the N router as they are likely going to get a good signal strength from the AC AP instead. You can set the AP deauth time (ex 19 seconds), the time between kicking the same client on/off again (ex 31 mins), and it checks for the signal-to-noise ratio to get above a certain amount (ex 45 SNR) before activating on a client!
This is a quick guide/tutorial on how to effectively write concurrent programs using Python. Concurrency in Python can be confusing. There are multiple modules (threading, _thread, multiprocessing, subprocess). There’s also the much hated GIL, but only for CPython (PyPy and Jython don’t have a GIL). Collections are not thread safe, except for some implementation details with CPython.
The objective of this tutorial is to provide down-to-earth recommendations on how to approach each use case of concurrent (or parallel) code.
You’ll notice that, unlike some other more traditional “multithreading only” Python tutorials, I start with a summary of both Computer Architecture and concepts of Operating Systems. Understanding these basic concepts is fundamental to correctly build concurrent programs. Please skip these sections if you’re already familiar with these topics.
Last week the Python Software Foundation (PSF) published the results of the Python Developer Survey 2019. The research was conducted in the fall of 2019 and collected answers from over 24 thousand Python developers from 150+ countries. The Python Developers Survey is an official instrument endorsed by the PSF and serves as a reference to understand what is going on in the Python world.
For a small django site I run, I'd like to add nginx caching in front of my django server. Here's the setup I ended up with.
The pages I want to cache are available for both anonymous and logged in users. The majority of traffic is from anonymous users and since they all get the same contents I'd like to serve it from the cache. Contents for logged in users should never be cached.
Because we show different content to logged in users, and therefore check e.g. request.user.is_authenticated, the SessionMiddleware correctly sets a Vary: cookie header.
As an extra spanner in the works, we use google analytics which adds its own cookies. These aren't used by the django server but means that even anonymous visitors submit cookies with their request.
Lately I have been trying to improve my system administration skills. I needed to monitor some of the running processes. To do that I used psutil module in Python. It is a cross platform module to parse the information about running process. It also provides information on how the system is being utilized. In the area of - CPU, memory, disks, network, sensors. The name psutil is the abbreviation for - process and system utilities. It supports the following platforms...
It is an easy task to play sound using Python script, because this language contains many modules to use script in order to to play or record sound. By using these modules, you can play audio files such as mp3, wav, and other audio file types. You must first install the sound module before using the module in the script. This tutorial will show how to install different types of Python modules to play sound.
TOML, short for “Tom’s Obvious Minimal Language,” is a relatively new and popular file format that focuses on minimal semantics for writing configuration files. The file format has been created by Tom Preston-Werner, the former CEO of GitHub. As of the time this article was written, the first release candidate of version 1.0.0 has been tagged, so the specification is more or less finalized. This article will give a brief introduction to the TOML file format and describe how this file format can be used in Python applications and scripts.
Sitting in front of a computer all day (and getting caught up in the never-ending bad news cycle) can be draining. And if you happen to be working from home, you might also be facing distractions and other stressors. A soothing scene set to gentle white noise could be just the thing to restore serenity and focus to your day.
Right click on any of these relaxing videos and select “Loop” for continuous play. Then click the blue Picture-in-Picture button to pop the video out and play alongside while you go about your business on other tabs or do things outside of Firefox. You can also grab it with your mouse to move it around or resize it to your liking. Don’t see the Picture-in-Picture button? Download latest Firefox browser to use it.
In the last few months I’ve worked with contributors who wanted to be selected to work on Treeherder during this year’s Google Summer of Code. The initial proposal was to improve various Treeherder developer ergonomics (read: make Treeherder development easier). I’ve had three very active contributors that have helped to make a big difference (in alphabetical order): Shubham, Shubhank and Suyash.
In this post I would like to thank them publicly for all the work they have accomplished as well as list some of what has been accomplished. There’s also listed some work from Kyle who tackled the initial work of allowing normal Python development outside of Docker (more about this later).
After all, I won’t be participating in GSoC due to burn-out and because this project is mostly completed (thanks to our contributors!). Nevertheless, two of the contributors managed to get selected to help with Treeherder (Suyash) and Firefox Accounts (Shubham) for GSoC. Congratulations!
Forget Me Not is a wonderful extension. It's powerful, rich and effective. The only problem is, it has a rather complicated workflow, which can make it somewhat difficult for ordinary users. The solution would be to somewhat rearrange options, so the setup becomes more linear, and thus easier to follow and master.
That said, Forget Me Not does an excellent job. You can now keep important cookies, and delete the useless rest, and you have other assets in your toolbox, too, like the ability to handle various types of cleanable data, perform automatic or manual maintenance, and then some. Very practical, and another notch on your privacy belt. So there we go, a great little finding, post-quantum. I'm actually happy. Curtain.
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS, LHS, Linux Headlines, and Technical Debt
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
A Rust-based Node.js alternative is exciting developers while the language itself celebrates its fifth birthday, the Maui Project unveils its first stable toolkit, Mozilla rolls back Lockwise integration with operating system passwords, and Finnix lands its first new edition in five years.
Technical debt has to be dealt with on a regular basis to have a healthy product and development team.
The impacts of technical debt include emotional drain on engineers and slowing down development and can adversely affect your hiring ability and retention.
But really, what is technical debt? Can we measure it? How do we reduce it, and when?
James Smith, the CEO of Bugsnag, joins the show to talk about technical debt and all of these questions.
2020 marks 60 years since ALGOL 60 laid the groundwork for a multitude of computer languages.
The Register spoke to The National Museum of Computing's Peter Onion and Andrew Herbert to learn a bit more about the good old days of punch tapes.
ALGOL 60 was the successor to ALGOL 58, which debuted in 1958. ALGOL 58 had introduced the concept of code blocks (replete with begin and end delimiting pairs), but ALGOL 60 took these starting points of structured programming and ran with them, giving rise to familiar faces such as Pascal and C, as well as the likes of B and Simula.
gst-build is one of the main build systems used by the community to develop the GStreamer platform. In my last blog post, I presented gst-build and explained how to get started with it. Now, let's get straight to the point regarding cross-compilation.
For this example, we will target an AArch64 CPU for a Xilinx reference board, the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit. As you'll see, cross compiling can be very useful when you want to save time when working with GStreamer, or when you want to be able to work on both the host and target with the same base code.
Intel's oneAPI crew just released version 2020-03 (though one would have thought it should be 2020-05) of their Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) compiler and with this release are several new features including the NVIDIA CUDA back-end.
This CUDA back-end allows for Data Parallel C++ / SYCL to run atop CUDA-enabled NVIDIA GPUs. This is the compiler work carried out by Codeplay as part of their effort for bringing oneAPI/DPC++/SYCL to NVIDIA GPUs in cooperation with Intel. The heavy lifting is helped in part by DPC++ being built off LLVM and being able to re-use the NVIDIA NVPTX code already within upstream LLVM.
Several people have approached me in the past few weeks looking to experience the latest solutions for working with COBOL code on IBM z/OS. At face value, this seems like it should be a simple request. One of the biggest challenges of demonstrating new mainframe technologies is figuring out exactly how to get your hands on an environment. A sandbox system needs to be isolated, so any changes made while exploring won’t break another user. Then there is the logistical hurdle of the amount of time needed to install front-end clients, back-end servers, and perhaps even middleware components. A “simple” proof-of-concept may not be so simple. Enter IBM Z software trials.
IBM Z trials are available to demonstrate selected solutions. They are free, self-provisioned, sandbox environments that live for three days. Need more time than that? No problem — provision another one after your first trial dies. Trials include all of the necessary pieces from the front-end to the back-end, and they are isolated so users cannot impact one another. And each trial contains multiple scenarios with step-by-step guidance on what to do.
The solution I turn to for IBM Z DevOps is the IBM Z Open Development Trial, which demonstrates key DevOps technologies using a combination of open source and IBM tools. The user starts by loading COBOL code from a Git repository into IBM Developer for z/OS. After modifying the code, it is built by IBM Dependency Based Build (DBB), and then deployed to z/OS using Jenkins.
As you may have noticed, GNOME was recently accepted as a participating organization in the Season of Docs 2020 program (thanks Kristi Progri, Shaun McCance, and Emmanuele Bassi for your help with this).
While we are eagerly awaiting potential participants to apply for the program and start contributing as documentation writers to GNOME user and developer documentation projects, I also wanted to summarize recent updates from the GNOME documentation infrastructure area.
Back in January this year when conferences were not solely virtual, Shaun McCance, David King and yours truly managed to meet right before FOSDEM 2020 in Brussels, Belgium for two days of working on a next-gen site generator for GNOME user documentation.
As largely unmaintained library-web running behind help.gnome.org remains one of the biggest pain points in the GNOME project, we have a long-term plan to replace it with Pintail. This generator written by Shaun builds Ducktype or Mallard documentation directly from Git repos, surpassing the need to handle Autotools or Meson or any other build system in a tarball, as opposed to library-web, which, for historical reasons, depends on released tarballs generated with Autotools only, with no support for Meson.
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 30 will reach end-of-life on 26 May.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
The Build Smart on Kubernetes World Tour is a series of in-person and virtual workshops around the globe that help you build the skills you need to quickly modernize your applications.
[...]
CodeReady Containers provide a great way to get started with learning the basics of working with Red Hat OpenShift. In this workshop, you set up CodeReady Containers locally and then run through a series of modules that use the OpenShift command line to create a project. Create an app from a variety of sources, including source code (Node.js), a Docker image, or even a GitHub repository. Then learn how to monitor the status of OpenShift, interpret logs, and assess the state of running applications. The introduction finishes with an exploration of key concepts for exposing your application, including port-forwarding and routing.
Red Hat and AWS have announced Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, a jointly-managed and jointly-supported enterprise Kubernetes service on AWS.
“Amazon Red Hat OpenShift will offer customers the ability to launch Red Hat OpenShift clusters and provide the benefit of an AWS integrated experience for cluster creation and management, AWS Console listing, on-demand (hourly) billing model, single invoice for AWS deployments and the ability to contact AWS for support,” said Sathish Balakrishnan, Red Hat’s VP of Hosted Platforms, in a blog post.
