This week the DocumentFoundation launched the first alpha version of Libre Office 7.0 for Windows, Linux and macOS. This version, launched by the Document Foundation during the first BUG RewardS meeting, allows users to try out the latest version of the latest productivity suite and share any issues they encounter with the development team, which helps the development team polish the application from these early stages of development. Libre Office 7.0 is expected to launch in August this year and has made major improvements to each of the productivity suites. One notable improvement in this release is the right. DOCX document import and export filtering greatly improves compatibility with Microsoft Office documents.

Two weeks ago, we started a new Month of LibreOffice, saying thanks to contributors from our worldwide community. Everyone who helps out with our projects this month can claim a cool sticker pack at the end – and also has a chance to win a hoodie, T-shirt or mug! So far 259 sticker packs have been awarded – click the link to see if your name/username is in the list. If not, read on and find out what you can do, to take part!

Red Hat and AWS have announced Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, a jointly-managed and jointly-supported enterprise Kubernetes service on AWS. “Amazon Red Hat OpenShift will offer customers the ability to launch Red Hat OpenShift clusters and provide the benefit of an AWS integrated experience for cluster creation and management, AWS Console listing, on-demand (hourly) billing model, single invoice for AWS deployments and the ability to contact AWS for support,” said Sathish Balakrishnan, Red Hat’s VP of Hosted Platforms, in a blog post.

The Build Smart on Kubernetes World Tour is a series of in-person and virtual workshops around the globe that help you build the skills you need to quickly modernize your applications. [...] CodeReady Containers provide a great way to get started with learning the basics of working with Red Hat OpenShift. In this workshop, you set up CodeReady Containers locally and then run through a series of modules that use the OpenShift command line to create a project. Create an app from a variety of sources, including source code (Node.js), a Docker image, or even a GitHub repository. Then learn how to monitor the status of OpenShift, interpret logs, and assess the state of running applications. The introduction finishes with an exploration of key concepts for exposing your application, including port-forwarding and routing.

Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 30 will reach end-of-life on 26 May. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

As you may have noticed, GNOME was recently accepted as a participating organization in the Season of Docs 2020 program (thanks Kristi Progri, Shaun McCance, and Emmanuele Bassi for your help with this). While we are eagerly awaiting potential participants to apply for the program and start contributing as documentation writers to GNOME user and developer documentation projects, I also wanted to summarize recent updates from the GNOME documentation infrastructure area. Back in January this year when conferences were not solely virtual, Shaun McCance, David King and yours truly managed to meet right before FOSDEM 2020 in Brussels, Belgium for two days of working on a next-gen site generator for GNOME user documentation. As largely unmaintained library-web running behind help.gnome.org remains one of the biggest pain points in the GNOME project, we have a long-term plan to replace it with Pintail. This generator written by Shaun builds Ducktype or Mallard documentation directly from Git repos, surpassing the need to handle Autotools or Meson or any other build system in a tarball, as opposed to library-web, which, for historical reasons, depends on released tarballs generated with Autotools only, with no support for Meson.

Python Programming 802.11n AP Client Kick-Off Script (Py) So I have been running multiple APs with the same SSID on separate channels and frequencies and noticed that the clients are really good at switching from a weak 802.11ac signal strength to the stronger but lower speed 802.11n AP station. This is good, however, they don’t seem to be as aggressive in switching back to 802.11ac once they get closer again (unless they turn off or shutdown or restart their network stack since the 802.11n just gets stronger the closer you get). I found an OpenWRT compatible shell script which kicks clients off a given radio depending on their signal strength to the router. I adjusted it to disconnect a client if they start to get too close to the N router as they are likely going to get a good signal strength from the AC AP instead. You can set the AP deauth time (ex 19 seconds), the time between kicking the same client on/off again (ex 31 mins), and it checks for the signal-to-noise ratio to get above a certain amount (ex 45 SNR) before activating on a client!

Python Concurrency Tutorial This is a quick guide/tutorial on how to effectively write concurrent programs using Python. Concurrency in Python can be confusing. There are multiple modules (threading, _thread, multiprocessing, subprocess). There’s also the much hated GIL, but only for CPython (PyPy and Jython don’t have a GIL). Collections are not thread safe, except for some implementation details with CPython. The objective of this tutorial is to provide down-to-earth recommendations on how to approach each use case of concurrent (or parallel) code. You’ll notice that, unlike some other more traditional “multithreading only” Python tutorials, I start with a summary of both Computer Architecture and concepts of Operating Systems. Understanding these basic concepts is fundamental to correctly build concurrent programs. Please skip these sections if you’re already familiar with these topics.

5 takeaways from the Python Developer Survey 2019 Last week the Python Software Foundation (PSF) published the results of the Python Developer Survey 2019. The research was conducted in the fall of 2019 and collected answers from over 24 thousand Python developers from 150+ countries. The Python Developers Survey is an official instrument endorsed by the PSF and serves as a reference to understand what is going on in the Python world.

Nginx caching with django For a small django site I run, I'd like to add nginx caching in front of my django server. Here's the setup I ended up with. The pages I want to cache are available for both anonymous and logged in users. The majority of traffic is from anonymous users and since they all get the same contents I'd like to serve it from the cache. Contents for logged in users should never be cached. Because we show different content to logged in users, and therefore check e.g. request.user.is_authenticated, the SessionMiddleware correctly sets a Vary: cookie header. As an extra spanner in the works, we use google analytics which adds its own cookies. These aren't used by the django server but means that even anonymous visitors submit cookies with their request.

Looking at the process through psutil and Python Lately I have been trying to improve my system administration skills. I needed to monitor some of the running processes. To do that I used psutil module in Python. It is a cross platform module to parse the information about running process. It also provides information on how the system is being utilized. In the area of - CPU, memory, disks, network, sensors. The name psutil is the abbreviation for - process and system utilities. It supports the following platforms...

How to Play Sound in Python It is an easy task to play sound using Python script, because this language contains many modules to use script in order to to play or record sound. By using these modules, you can play audio files such as mp3, wav, and other audio file types. You must first install the sound module before using the module in the script. This tutorial will show how to install different types of Python modules to play sound.

How to Read and Write TOML Files Using Python TOML, short for “Tom’s Obvious Minimal Language,” is a relatively new and popular file format that focuses on minimal semantics for writing configuration files. The file format has been created by Tom Preston-Werner, the former CEO of GitHub. As of the time this article was written, the first release candidate of version 1.0.0 has been tagged, so the specification is more or less finalized. This article will give a brief introduction to the TOML file format and describe how this file format can be used in Python applications and scripts.