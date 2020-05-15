Red Hat and AWS have announced Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, a jointly-managed and jointly-supported enterprise Kubernetes service on AWS. “Amazon Red Hat OpenShift will offer customers the ability to launch Red Hat OpenShift clusters and provide the benefit of an AWS integrated experience for cluster creation and management, AWS Console listing, on-demand (hourly) billing model, single invoice for AWS deployments and the ability to contact AWS for support,” said Sathish Balakrishnan, Red Hat’s VP of Hosted Platforms, in a blog post.

The Build Smart on Kubernetes World Tour is a series of in-person and virtual workshops around the globe that help you build the skills you need to quickly modernize your applications. [...] CodeReady Containers provide a great way to get started with learning the basics of working with Red Hat OpenShift. In this workshop, you set up CodeReady Containers locally and then run through a series of modules that use the OpenShift command line to create a project. Create an app from a variety of sources, including source code (Node.js), a Docker image, or even a GitHub repository. Then learn how to monitor the status of OpenShift, interpret logs, and assess the state of running applications. The introduction finishes with an exploration of key concepts for exposing your application, including port-forwarding and routing.

Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 30 will reach end-of-life on 26 May. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

As you may have noticed, GNOME was recently accepted as a participating organization in the Season of Docs 2020 program (thanks Kristi Progri, Shaun McCance, and Emmanuele Bassi for your help with this). While we are eagerly awaiting potential participants to apply for the program and start contributing as documentation writers to GNOME user and developer documentation projects, I also wanted to summarize recent updates from the GNOME documentation infrastructure area. Back in January this year when conferences were not solely virtual, Shaun McCance, David King and yours truly managed to meet right before FOSDEM 2020 in Brussels, Belgium for two days of working on a next-gen site generator for GNOME user documentation. As largely unmaintained library-web running behind help.gnome.org remains one of the biggest pain points in the GNOME project, we have a long-term plan to replace it with Pintail. This generator written by Shaun builds Ducktype or Mallard documentation directly from Git repos, surpassing the need to handle Autotools or Meson or any other build system in a tarball, as opposed to library-web, which, for historical reasons, depends on released tarballs generated with Autotools only, with no support for Meson.

License-Review mailing list topics for January 2020: Continued discussion on the Mulan PSL V2 Continued discussion on the Cryptographic Autonomy License (Beta 4) Resolution of the Vaccine License – Not Approved Continued discussion on the BSD-1-Clause [Legacy] Resolution of the CasperLabs Open Source License (COSL) – Considered Withdrawn [...] Continued discussion on the BSD-1-Clause [Legacy] Argument that all that use the license should just be relicensed under the BSD License since multiple identical licenses hinders freedom due to their costs https://lists.opensource.org/pipermail/license-review_lists.opensource.org/2020-January/004637.html Clarification that as a legacy submission, the submitter has no power over the license and that there are significant logistical issues with regards to push a change https://lists.opensource.org/pipermail/license-review_lists.opensource.org/2020-January/004638.html

How restrictive is this open source license? Are binaries are available without a subscription requirement? What plug-ins are available? Does the small print hide a trap? These days it is clear that open source software is the default choice for development and infrastructure. Whenever you look at programming languages, operating systems, modern database technologies or the whole cloud native space, open source solutions are among the leading choices, writes Peter Zaitsev, CEO and co-founder of database specialist, Percona. As there is such a dominant open source position we often see companies marketing their software as “Open Source” even though it does not provide all (or any) of the benefits offered by truly open source software.

Two days ago as part of the GPUOpen relaunch AMD released Radeon Rays 4.0 as their ray intersection library. Unlike the previous Radeon Rays release, however, this new Vulkan-enabled version was not open-source. But now AMD has decided that at least in large part it will be going back to open-source. Radeon Rays 4.0 was clearly advertised as not being open-source despite the fact of being part of GPUOpen (alas there are also other closed-source projects part of GPUOpen) but sad considering previously it was open-source.

LibreOffice Leftovers Month of LibreOffice, May 2020 – Two weeks in! Two weeks ago, we started a new Month of LibreOffice, saying thanks to contributors from our worldwide community. Everyone who helps out with our projects this month can claim a cool sticker pack at the end – and also has a chance to win a hoodie, T-shirt or mug! So far 259 sticker packs have been awarded – click the link to see if your name/username is in the list. If not, read on and find out what you can do, to take part!

(Pictured) Libre Office 7.0 First Release: Enhanced Compatibility with Microsoft Office Documents This week the DocumentFoundation launched the first alpha version of Libre Office 7.0 for Windows, Linux and macOS. This version, launched by the Document Foundation during the first BUG RewardS meeting, allows users to try out the latest version of the latest productivity suite and share any issues they encounter with the development team, which helps the development team polish the application from these early stages of development. Libre Office 7.0 is expected to launch in August this year and has made major improvements to each of the productivity suites. One notable improvement in this release is the right. DOCX document import and export filtering greatly improves compatibility with Microsoft Office documents.

