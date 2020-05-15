Nowadays, it is no surprise that a lot of universities, academies, colleges, conservatories, etc. have already implemented open source software in their learning process. Open source culture and concepts help students, professors, and communities have a better learning experience, being independent of tech giants that always call the shots, and therefore free to share their ideas and build on the work of others. Let's explore why open source software is so attractive for Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in Europe.

Linux Mint is quickly eroding Ubuntu’s position as the easy to use Linux desktop. But Mint comes in more than just one flavor, including a lighter version based on Xfce. How does this light version fare against its big brother? Does everything still “just work”, or are there hidden compromises? And how does it stack up against other lightweight distros? Check out our Linux Mint Xfce Edition review below.

FreeBSD 11.4-BETA2 Now Available The second BETA build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.4-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 11.4-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 11.4-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 11.4-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.4-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 RPI2 o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.4-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/11.4" branch. A summary of changes since 11.4-BETA1 includes: o llvm, clang, compiler-rt, libc++, libunwind, lld, lldb and openmp have been updated to version 10.0.0. o An issue with loader.lua has been fixed. o A linker issue with stand/i386 has been fixed. o Two security issues with libalias(3) have been fixed. FreeBSD-SA-20:12.libalias FreeBSD-SA-20:13.libalias o procfs(5)-based process debugging has been deprecated. o Various potential system panics have been resolved. o An issue booting recent Linux kernels via bhyve has been fixed. o The ubsec(4) driver has been marked as deprecated. A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.4R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses.