Linux Mint 19.3 Xfce Edition Review

Linux Mint is quickly eroding Ubuntu’s position as the easy to use Linux desktop. But Mint comes in more than just one flavor, including a lighter version based on Xfce. How does this light version fare against its big brother? Does everything still “just work”, or are there hidden compromises? And how does it stack up against other lightweight distros? Check out our Linux Mint Xfce Edition review below. Read more

Why European universities are choosing open source software

Nowadays, it is no surprise that a lot of universities, academies, colleges, conservatories, etc. have already implemented open source software in their learning process. Open source culture and concepts help students, professors, and communities have a better learning experience, being independent of tech giants that always call the shots, and therefore free to share their ideas and build on the work of others. Let's explore why open source software is so attractive for Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in Europe. Read more

FreeBSD 11.4-BETA2 Now Available


The second BETA build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now
available.

Installation images are available for:

o 11.4-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 i386 GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 11.4-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 BANANAPI
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 BEAGLEBONE
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 RPI2
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 WANDBOARD
o 11.4-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access.  Additionally,
the root user password is set to root.  It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/11.4" branch.

A summary of changes since 11.4-BETA1 includes:

o llvm, clang, compiler-rt, libc++, libunwind, lld, lldb and openmp have
  been updated to version 10.0.0.

o An issue with loader.lua has been fixed.

o A linker issue with stand/i386 has been fixed.

o Two security issues with libalias(3) have been fixed.
  FreeBSD-SA-20:12.libalias FreeBSD-SA-20:13.libalias

o procfs(5)-based process debugging has been deprecated.

o Various potential system panics have been resolved.

o An issue booting recent Linux kernels via bhyve has been fixed.

o The ubsec(4) driver has been marked as deprecated.

A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4
release notes:

    https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.4R/relnotes.html

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses.
Read more

Programming: ALGOL, GStreamer, oneAPI and COBOL

  • ALGOL 60 at 60: The greatest computer language you've never used and grandaddy of the programming family tree

    2020 marks 60 years since ALGOL 60 laid the groundwork for a multitude of computer languages. The Register spoke to The National Museum of Computing's Peter Onion and Andrew Herbert to learn a bit more about the good old days of punch tapes. ALGOL 60 was the successor to ALGOL 58, which debuted in 1958. ALGOL 58 had introduced the concept of code blocks (replete with begin and end delimiting pairs), but ALGOL 60 took these starting points of structured programming and ran with them, giving rise to familiar faces such as Pascal and C, as well as the likes of B and Simula.

  • Cross-compiling with gst-build and GStreamer

    gst-build is one of the main build systems used by the community to develop the GStreamer platform. In my last blog post, I presented gst-build and explained how to get started with it. Now, let's get straight to the point regarding cross-compilation. For this example, we will target an AArch64 CPU for a Xilinx reference board, the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit. As you'll see, cross compiling can be very useful when you want to save time when working with GStreamer, or when you want to be able to work on both the host and target with the same base code.

  • Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler Merges Its Initial CUDA Backend

    Intel's oneAPI crew just released version 2020-03 (though one would have thought it should be 2020-05) of their Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) compiler and with this release are several new features including the NVIDIA CUDA back-end. This CUDA back-end allows for Data Parallel C++ / SYCL to run atop CUDA-enabled NVIDIA GPUs. This is the compiler work carried out by Codeplay as part of their effort for bringing oneAPI/DPC++/SYCL to NVIDIA GPUs in cooperation with Intel. The heavy lifting is helped in part by DPC++ being built off LLVM and being able to re-use the NVIDIA NVPTX code already within upstream LLVM.

  • Get hands-on COBOL development experience with IBM Z software trials

    Several people have approached me in the past few weeks looking to experience the latest solutions for working with COBOL code on IBM z/OS. At face value, this seems like it should be a simple request. One of the biggest challenges of demonstrating new mainframe technologies is figuring out exactly how to get your hands on an environment. A sandbox system needs to be isolated, so any changes made while exploring won’t break another user. Then there is the logistical hurdle of the amount of time needed to install front-end clients, back-end servers, and perhaps even middleware components. A “simple” proof-of-concept may not be so simple. Enter IBM Z software trials. IBM Z trials are available to demonstrate selected solutions. They are free, self-provisioned, sandbox environments that live for three days. Need more time than that? No problem — provision another one after your first trial dies. Trials include all of the necessary pieces from the front-end to the back-end, and they are isolated so users cannot impact one another. And each trial contains multiple scenarios with step-by-step guidance on what to do. The solution I turn to for IBM Z DevOps is the IBM Z Open Development Trial, which demonstrates key DevOps technologies using a combination of open source and IBM tools. The user starts by loading COBOL code from a Git repository into IBM Developer for z/OS. After modifying the code, it is built by IBM Dependency Based Build (DBB), and then deployed to z/OS using Jenkins.

