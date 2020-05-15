today's howtos
-
Working with the Snap Packages on Linux Systems
-
How To List All Users In Linux
-
How to Install Android Studio on Ubuntu 20.04
-
Install HPLIP 3.20.5 in Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint
-
Quick and Dirty: dump masquerading / NAT with nftables
-
How to install MySQL in Ubuntu 20.04 a Step by Step guide for beginners
-
Fix time-stamped filenames of JPEG images according to the EXIF date the photo was taken
-
Lenovo teases new ThinkPad laptops with vPro processors
Lenovo has updated its ThinkCentre desktops and ThinkPad laptops with Intel's latest processors. The new ThinkPad P14s and P15s are ideal for an increasingly mobile workforce as they boast up to 14 hours of battery life with improved performance thanks to the inclusion of 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The new laptops can even be outfitted with a Core i7-10810u that features a turbo boost clock speed of 4.9GHz. Additionally, these updated ThinkPads are equipped with Nvidia Quadro professional graphics, Wi-Fi 6, up to 2TB of storage and Ubuntu and Red Hat Linux support. The 14-inch P14s and 15-inch P15s both offer up to 4K UHD displays with Dolby Vision HDR and X-Rite Pantone Factory Color Calibration for a clearer picture with truer colors.
Graphics: DXVK, Intel, X.Org Developers' Conference
Statsfs: A New RAM-Based File System For Linux Kernel Statistics
Last year, Paolo Bonzini, a Distinguished Engineer at Red Hat, proposed a new file system named statsfs for Linux kernel. Unlike other conventional file systems, statsfs aims to gather and display statistics for the Linux kernel subsystems. Later, Greg Kroah-Hartman, lead Linux kernel maintainer, liked the idea and gave a nod to proceed further. Then, at the end of last month, Emanuele Giuseppe Esposito, Engineer Intern at Red Hat, finally pushed a series of implementation patches for review. Also: Google Posts Patches Allowing AMD Zen/Zen2 CPUs To Expose Power Usage On Linux Via RAPL
Games: Half Life, R.E.E.L. and SuperTux
