Lenovo teases new ThinkPad laptops with vPro processors Lenovo has updated its ThinkCentre desktops and ThinkPad laptops with Intel's latest processors. The new ThinkPad P14s and P15s are ideal for an increasingly mobile workforce as they boast up to 14 hours of battery life with improved performance thanks to the inclusion of 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The new laptops can even be outfitted with a Core i7-10810u that features a turbo boost clock speed of 4.9GHz. Additionally, these updated ThinkPads are equipped with Nvidia Quadro professional graphics, Wi-Fi 6, up to 2TB of storage and Ubuntu and Red Hat Linux support. The 14-inch P14s and 15-inch P15s both offer up to 4K UHD displays with Dolby Vision HDR and X-Rite Pantone Factory Color Calibration for a clearer picture with truer colors.

Graphics: DXVK, Intel, X.Org Developers' Conference DXVK 1.7 Released - Makes Use Of New Vulkan Extensions, Game Fixes DXVK 1.7 is out this weekend as the important library translating Direct3D 9/10/11 usage into Vulkan API and is leveraged by the likes of Steam Play for running modern Windows games on Linux. DXVK 1.7 makes use of the new VK_EXT_custom_border_color extension to fix issues in games like Crysis and Halo 2 Vista. The VK_EXT_robustness2 as a new extension as of last month is also used now for better matching the out-of-bounds access semantics of Direct3D 11. Supporting these new extensions requires Wine 5.8+, the latest Mesa 20.2-devel code or the latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta.

Intel Submits Last Batch Of Graphics Feature Code For Linux 5.8 - SAGV For Tiger Lake Intel's open-source graphics driver team on Friday sent in a final set of kernel graphics driver updates targeting the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle. Already sent in via earlier pull requests include Rocket Lake support, Tiger Lake workarounds and various power efficiency improvements, and many other changes sent in over the past several weeks.

XDC2020 Call For Proposals - X.Org Developers For Now Still Planning To Meet In Poland For now at least the in-person X.Org Developers' Conference is still on with plans for X.Org/Wayland/Mesa developers to meet in Gdańsk, Poland for their annual conference. While many conferences in 2020 have converted to virtual events as a result of the coronavirus, the X.Org Foundation is hopeful that come September they will still be able to host their physical event as planned in Poland and organized by the local Intel Poland staff. They are not ruling out though the possibility of having to shift it to an online event or a hybrid physical/virtual event depending upon how the COVID-19 situation plays out in the months ahead. Months ago there was also talk of possibly relocating outside of Poland due to unrelated matters but that seems to have faded down. The event organizers are expected to decide by July about the prospects of the September event if it will go virtual, continue as planned, or be postponed to a later date.