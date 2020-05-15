Android Leftovers
OnePlus 8 review, specs, features
The OnePlus 8 is the iPhone 11 of the Android world: maximum power and almost everything you want for a lower price tag
Nokia 5.1 Plus may get Android 10 next week, here is when remaining Nokia phones may get Android 10
OPPO K3 gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India
Sprint rolls out Android 10 for LG G8X ThinQ
Onyx Boox Releases 2.3 Update for their Android 6 devices
Android Spyware Hidden in Apps for 4 Years: Report
Honda Gold Wing Gets Android Auto App Integration (2018 and newer)
Audi Releases Update for iPhone and Android Apps, New Features Included
Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With May 2020 Android Security Patch
Samsung Galaxy A51 named as the top-selling Android smartphone in Q1 2020
Top 5 Must Play First Person Shooting Games on Android
Android Circuit: New Galaxy Leaks, X-Ray Vision From OnePlus, Huawei’s Google Surprise
Android finally gets the messaging feature iPhone fans have loved for years
Lenovo teases new ThinkPad laptops with vPro processors
Lenovo has updated its ThinkCentre desktops and ThinkPad laptops with Intel's latest processors. The new ThinkPad P14s and P15s are ideal for an increasingly mobile workforce as they boast up to 14 hours of battery life with improved performance thanks to the inclusion of 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The new laptops can even be outfitted with a Core i7-10810u that features a turbo boost clock speed of 4.9GHz. Additionally, these updated ThinkPads are equipped with Nvidia Quadro professional graphics, Wi-Fi 6, up to 2TB of storage and Ubuntu and Red Hat Linux support. The 14-inch P14s and 15-inch P15s both offer up to 4K UHD displays with Dolby Vision HDR and X-Rite Pantone Factory Color Calibration for a clearer picture with truer colors.
Graphics: DXVK, Intel, X.Org Developers' Conference
Statsfs: A New RAM-Based File System For Linux Kernel Statistics
Last year, Paolo Bonzini, a Distinguished Engineer at Red Hat, proposed a new file system named statsfs for Linux kernel. Unlike other conventional file systems, statsfs aims to gather and display statistics for the Linux kernel subsystems. Later, Greg Kroah-Hartman, lead Linux kernel maintainer, liked the idea and gave a nod to proceed further. Then, at the end of last month, Emanuele Giuseppe Esposito, Engineer Intern at Red Hat, finally pushed a series of implementation patches for review. Also: Google Posts Patches Allowing AMD Zen/Zen2 CPUs To Expose Power Usage On Linux Via RAPL
Games: Half Life, R.E.E.L. and SuperTux
