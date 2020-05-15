Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of May 2020 11:56:36 PM Filed under
HowTos
»

More in Tux Machines

Android-x86 7.1-r4

The Android-x86 project is glad to announce the release of 7.1-r4, the fourth stable release for Android-x86 7.1 (nougat-x86). Read more

Audacity 2.4.0 Released

We’re pleased to announce release of Audacity 2.4.0 which replaces all previous versions for Windows, macOS and Linux. We’ve put a lot of time and work into it. Catalina? We have now caught up with Apple’s ‘notarization system’. Audacity on Mac is notarized and runs on Catalina. Time Toolbar: We have split the recording/playing time off from the selection toolbar and it can now be dragged to make it larger. This is particularly for people recording themselves playing a musical instrument, where they will typically be further from the screen when playing, and benefit from a larger numerical display. Read more Also: Audacity 2.4 Released with Multi-View Mode, Larger Time Toolbar, and New Effects

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6