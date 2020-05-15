Android-x86 7.1-r4
The Android-x86 project is glad to announce the release of 7.1-r4, the fourth stable release for Android-x86 7.1 (nougat-x86).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1031 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 55 min ago
1 day 3 min ago
1 day 7 min ago