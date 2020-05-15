GNU Health and GNU Image Manipulation Program in Classrooms
GNU Health HMIS patchset 3.6.4 released
GNU Health 3.6.4 patchset has been released !
In a new course this fall, students will create and study the history of digital fakes
Scheyder said the class will contain hands-on work including using Photoshop and GNU Image Manipulation Program to digitally manipulate photographs. A midterm project will require students to create their own digital media — a fake or forgery — and present it to the class, explaining how they produced the fake.
