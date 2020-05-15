Debian Development: distri by Michael Stapelberg, released by Russ Allbery and Lucas Kanashiro on Debian Brasil
-
Michael Stapelberg: a new distri linux (fast package management) release
The distri research linux distribution project was started in 2019 to research whether a few architectural changes could enable drastically faster package management.
While the package managers in common Linux distributions (e.g. apt, dnf, …) top out at data rates of only a few MB/s, distri effortlessly saturates 1 Gbit, 10 Gbit and even 40 Gbit connections, resulting in fast installation and update speeds.
-
Russ Allbery: rra-c-util 8.2
This release of my general utility libraries and support code includes a large grab bag of fixes and improvements.
portable/system.h now defines explicit_bzero in terms of memset if it is not available. The memset version is unlikely to have the same security properties since the compiler may optimize it away, but that allows me to use explicit_bzero to erase security data where it is available.
For packages with Kerberos tests, generating a test krb5.conf file now works properly even if the system krb5.conf file does not set a default realm, and a krb5.conf file dropped into the test configuration directory now works properly. Thanks to Jeffrey Hutzelman for the latter fix.
-
DocKnot 3.04
This is a relatively small feature release of my tool for managing software documentation and releases.
-
C TAP Harness 4.7
This is a small bug fix release to my testing framework for C packages. It picks up a change to the test suite so that it won't break when C_TAP_VERBOSE is already set in the environment, and fixes new compilation warnings with GCC 10.
-
Lucas Kanashiro: Quarantine times
I would like to start with the wonderful idea the Debian Brasil community had! Why not create an online Debian related conference to keep people’s minds busy and also share knowledge? After brainstorming, we came up with our online conference called #FiqueEmCasaUseDebian (in English it would be #StayHomeUseDebian). It started on May 3rd and will last until May 30th (yes, one month)! Every weekday, we have one online talk at night and on every Saturday, a Debian packaging workshop. The feedback so far has been awesome and the Brazilian Debian community is reaching out to more people than usual at our regular conferences (as you might have imagined, Brazil is huge and it is hard to bring people at the same place). At the end of the month, we will have the first MiniDebConf online and I hope it will be as successful as our experience here in Brazil.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 997 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 55 min ago
1 day 3 min ago
1 day 7 min ago