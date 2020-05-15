Programming: Raspberry Pi 4, NVIDIA Jetson, GCC, Perl and Python
-
Raspberry Pi 4 Complete Guide
I've been a fan of Raspberry Pi since the original Pi 1 so it's always exciting for me to see how these boards evolve with each new model. The newest Raspberry Pi 4 is no exception and it certainly raises the bar for Single Board Computers.
While the older models were mostly only useful as educational boards or for DIY/maker projects, the Pi 4 finally packs a real punch in terms of performance. With a 64-bit quad core ARM processor and up to 4GB of ram, I expect these boards to end up in all kinds of applications, ranging from home media centers to actual home desktop use.
-
NVIDIA Jetson Developer Kits Comparison – Nano vs TX2 vs Xavier NX vs AGX Xavier
-
GCC 11 Enables Co-Routines Support In C++20 Mode
Now that GCC 10 is out the door, the C++ coroutines functionality is being enabled by default when running in C++20 mode (std=c++20). Thus for next year's GCC 11 release will be working coroutines functionality when C++20 is enabled. And by then the remaining bits of C++20 support in the GNU Compiler Collection should also be ironed out.
-
The Weekly Challenge #060
I am not sure about you guys but I found writing blog is very nice feeling. I get nice ideas to clean up the code. This week, I even found a bug that even unit test couldn’t catch. I would rather not share it, quite embarassing. The bug was in my Perl solutions to the “Find Numbers” task. My git commit tree might disclose it, if you really want to know.
Back to the weekly challenges, I liked both tasks and I finished the Perl solutions to both task on day one i.e.Monday itself. Generally I go slow on Monday and Tuesday to recover from the weekend hangover, the most busiest time of the week because of Perl Weekly Challenge and Perl Weekly Newsletter. When I am editing the Perl Weekly Newsletter then it is double whammy for me. I am glad that I only edit alternate week. So I get a breather in between.
Once I am done with Perl solutions, I find myself little relax as I know I can easily get the Raku version quickly. Because of my fasting, I find it hard to do any coding during the day. After breaking the fast, I feel sleepy and take quick couple of hours of nap break. I then wake up midnight to perform night prayer and eat the Sehar. It is the time after morning prayer, I find myself full of energy. On saturday morning after prayer at 3:20 am, I started preparing the ground for Raku solutions. By 10:00 am, I had both the tasks done. Not a bad attempt. I did throw few questions when I was struck at one point. I will talk about it in detail later.
Since I started working from home, my daily routine has gone upside down. During the Ramadan, my office working hours is 8:00 am to 3:30 pm without lunch break, obviously. From 3:30 pm to 8:50 pm (time of breaking fast), is for me to perform regular prayer and relax. Sometimes I watch movie on Netflix. Couple of days ago, I watched 6 Days, nice movie. Before that I watched Bodyguard. I am new to Netflix and therefore most of the movies are new to me.
-
beagle 0.2.2
beagle is a command line tool for querying a hound code search service such as http://codesearch.openstack.org
-
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxviii) stackoverflow python report
-
