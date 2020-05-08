Openwashing Leftovers
Glass Animals go ‘Open Source’ to help fans get creative
mParticle launches open-source data validation tools
mParticle Launches Open-Source Data Validation Tools
mParticle, the Customer Data Platform (CDP) of choice for multi-channel consumer brands, today announced the release of a new open-source developer toolset to give engineering teams instant data quality protection and feedback in their integrated development environments (IDE).
What Is Great About Open Sourcing Contact Tracing Apps?
Governments across the world have been working to deploy contact tracing apps in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. But many experts have raised concerns how such applications can potentially breach the privacy of citizens. Privacy concerns could be real, and personal data collection could be problematic. This may prevent a lot of people installing it.
Why Open Banking Needs Open Source
Ventilator Shortage Sparks Technology Partnership Between RespiraWorks and Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS)
RespiraWorks, a nonprofit innovator of ventilators for developing countries, and Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS), creators of sophisticated embedded and touchscreen-enabled devices, announced a partnership to collaborate on RespiraWorks’ open source ventilator. The medical-grade device, which can be assembled for under $500, is being designed for long-term vs. crisis use and for developing countries with the intent to source and manufacture locally.
Venafi To Buy Kubernetes Open Source Tool Developer Jetstack
NearForm: What’s next for Kubernetes?
There are some fundamental changes on the way for Kubernetes… and one of them is that it’s going to go serverless. It’s happening already in AWS with Fargate, the serverless compute engine for containers that works with Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). At the moment, a developer needs to specify how many machines and what size they should be. Soon there won’t be that need to specify up front: Kubernetes will go and figure it out, with resources negotiated as and when you need them.
The next step is load balancing, whereby Kubernetes will manage the loads running in the hardware that the developer doesn’t control. All this represents a fundamental change in how companies use the cloud, a phase 2 where the customer can trigger an application and AWS will automatically adapt the hardware, freeing them from having to think about the underlying infrastructure. The core benefits of serverless in terms of operational efficiency and developer experience are magnified when deployed on Kubernetes.
OFA and Gen-Z Consortium to advance industry standardization of open-source fabric management
The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) is an open source-based organization whose mission is to develop and promote software that enables maximum application efficiency by delivering wire-speed messaging, ultra-low latencies and maximum bandwidth directly to applications with minimal CPU overhead. The OFA develops, tests, supports and distributes open-source Advanced Network Software – a suite of high-performance APIs and associated software for current and future HPC, cloud and enterprise data centers.
These Open-Source Workflows Helped Intuit Cut Back on Duplicate Work [Ed: Gross openwashing of Intuit -- a malicious and predatory company -- because of "open-source development practices for internal projects."]
Telco/vendor relationships in the spotlight
The traditional relationships between telcos and their suppliers, and between the standards bodies and open source community, need to be revamped to enable faster innovation and more suitable development and procurement processes, according to key panellists who participated in the DSP Leaders World Forum 2020 discussion Expanding and Coordinating the Open Telecoms Ecosystem.
OKChain Goes Open-source while OKB Keeps Expanding its Ecosystem
The report also mentioned the latest progress of OKChain. Only two months after the launch of its testnet, OKChain achieved 100% open-source in April and pioneered the concept of a business alliance. As of today, the first batch of ecological partners has been assembled, including public chain, wallet, explorer, mining pool, and others.
Open Networking Foundation bows Continuous Certification Program, partners with OCP
ONF, OCP Join Forces, Add Certification to CI/CD
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF), working with the Open Compute Project (OCP), today launched a program that will continually test and certify compliance with ONF open source software projects and OCP-recognized open hardware.
Samsung Unveils Innovative Storage Technology at OCP Virtual Global Summit
