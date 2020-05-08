Chuck Mosher, director for public sector enterprise domain architects at Red Hat, has said that open-source development can help government agencies quicken emergency response and simplify coordination. Mosher wrote in an opinion piece published Monday that efforts spearheaded by the open-source community such as the Emergency Response Demo address urgent needs while leveraging emerging capabilities like cloud, agile integration and business process automation. The web-based interface was meant to serve as a virtual base of operations that enables real-time alerts and visibility into missions, incidents and actions taken. In addition, the application quantifies data on individuals and locations while identifying “priority zones” in need of immediate response.

David Egts, chief technologist of the North America public sector at Red Hat, said the government could help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence through the use of open-source tools and a "light-touch approach to regulating AI." Machine learning can result in bias and Egts wrote how open-source technology could help agencies identify and eliminate that bias by providing the needed transparency. “In addition to having source code that is open, the models and data must be accessible to third parties so they can independently replicate the results,” he noted.

On Monday 18 May 2020 at 07:00 UTC, we will switch over all remaining openSUSE services to the new authentication system. At the same time, the openSUSE forums will also move to the new setup in Nürnberg.