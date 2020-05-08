Android Leftovers
On Monday 18 May 2020 at 07:00 UTC, we will switch over all remaining openSUSE services to the new authentication system. At the same time, the openSUSE forums will also move to the new setup in Nürnberg.
David Egts, chief technologist of the North America public sector at Red Hat, said the government could help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence through the use of open-source tools and a "light-touch approach to regulating AI."
Machine learning can result in bias and Egts wrote how open-source technology could help agencies identify and eliminate that bias by providing the needed transparency.
“In addition to having source code that is open, the models and data must be accessible to third parties so they can independently replicate the results,” he noted.
Chuck Mosher, director for public sector enterprise domain architects at Red Hat, has said that open-source development can help government agencies quicken emergency response and simplify coordination.
Mosher wrote in an opinion piece published Monday that efforts spearheaded by the open-source community such as the Emergency Response Demo address urgent needs while leveraging emerging capabilities like cloud, agile integration and business process automation.
The web-based interface was meant to serve as a virtual base of operations that enables real-time alerts and visibility into missions, incidents and actions taken. In addition, the application quantifies data on individuals and locations while identifying “priority zones” in need of immediate response.
mParticle, the Customer Data Platform (CDP) of choice for multi-channel consumer brands, today announced the release of a new open-source developer toolset to give engineering teams instant data quality protection and feedback in their integrated development environments (IDE).
Governments across the world have been working to deploy contact tracing apps in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. But many experts have raised concerns how such applications can potentially breach the privacy of citizens. Privacy concerns could be real, and personal data collection could be problematic. This may prevent a lot of people installing it.
RespiraWorks, a nonprofit innovator of ventilators for developing countries, and Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS), creators of sophisticated embedded and touchscreen-enabled devices, announced a partnership to collaborate on RespiraWorks’ open source ventilator. The medical-grade device, which can be assembled for under $500, is being designed for long-term vs. crisis use and for developing countries with the intent to source and manufacture locally.
There are some fundamental changes on the way for Kubernetes… and one of them is that it’s going to go serverless. It’s happening already in AWS with Fargate, the serverless compute engine for containers that works with Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). At the moment, a developer needs to specify how many machines and what size they should be. Soon there won’t be that need to specify up front: Kubernetes will go and figure it out, with resources negotiated as and when you need them.
The next step is load balancing, whereby Kubernetes will manage the loads running in the hardware that the developer doesn’t control. All this represents a fundamental change in how companies use the cloud, a phase 2 where the customer can trigger an application and AWS will automatically adapt the hardware, freeing them from having to think about the underlying infrastructure. The core benefits of serverless in terms of operational efficiency and developer experience are magnified when deployed on Kubernetes.
The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) is an open source-based organization whose mission is to develop and promote software that enables maximum application efficiency by delivering wire-speed messaging, ultra-low latencies and maximum bandwidth directly to applications with minimal CPU overhead. The OFA develops, tests, supports and distributes open-source Advanced Network Software – a suite of high-performance APIs and associated software for current and future HPC, cloud and enterprise data centers.
These Open-Source Workflows Helped Intuit Cut Back on Duplicate Work [Ed: Gross openwashing of Intuit -- a malicious and predatory company -- because of "open-source development practices for internal projects."]
The traditional relationships between telcos and their suppliers, and between the standards bodies and open source community, need to be revamped to enable faster innovation and more suitable development and procurement processes, according to key panellists who participated in the DSP Leaders World Forum 2020 discussion Expanding and Coordinating the Open Telecoms Ecosystem.
The report also mentioned the latest progress of OKChain. Only two months after the launch of its testnet, OKChain achieved 100% open-source in April and pioneered the concept of a business alliance. As of today, the first batch of ecological partners has been assembled, including public chain, wallet, explorer, mining pool, and others.
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF), working with the Open Compute Project (OCP), today launched a program that will continually test and certify compliance with ONF open source software projects and OCP-recognized open hardware.
Terraria was a game that shaped up childhood for many of us. The 2D sandbox game made titles filled with extraordinary graphics and visuals look mediocre with its beautiful development and design. The game not only gave the 2D sandbox genre a new hope but also proved that 2D can still be fun with its unique action-adventure playstyle.
The developer Relogic recently revealed that the work being done on the sequel was just not going through and that the project had been abandoned. Named “Terraria: Otherworlds” the game just never got to see the light of the day and fans were more than just saddened. He revealed that if fans were that invested in a sequel he’d willingly make the game open source if we were to manage 100,000 petitions.
A lot of people are keeping their eyes on Terraria, but a Terraria: Otherworld open source petition is focused on something else entirely — getting a canceled game released to the public for free. Best of all, Re-Logic has signaled that they may be open to doing just that.
A recent comment, by Terraria creator Andrew Spinks, on the official Terraria Discord suggests that, for a price, cancelled spin-off Terraria: Otherworld could be released for fans to complete.
It’s not even much of a price. Responding to one of the usual comments about finishing Terraria: Otherworld, Spinks wrote: “100,000 signatures and $15 and I’ll open source it” – what a tease. Terraria: Otherworld was announced in 2015 as a role-playing, strategy game spin-off of Re-Logic’s Minecraft-adjacent Terraria. Otherworld was officially cancelled in 2018, because Re-Logic was unable to commit to the massive amount of time it was going to take for the game to reach its potential.
There was a time when Re-Logic was going to hang up the hat on Terraria years ago, instead of bringing years of updates and content to fans as it morphs into the modern Terraria that we know today. The older version of Terraria definitely isn’t bad, per see, but it absolutely lacks the miasma of content and discovery that the modern version presents for Metroidvania lovers.
Terraria, the side-scrolling sandbox exploration and crafting game from Re-Logic is finally done, with the Journey's End update that's out now.
With it out now, Terraria has officially smashed every player record it's ever set. Right now (at time of writing), there's 452,536 players online which is absolutely insane.
If you want to see everything that's changed, it's over here on the official forum. It's ridiculously big. There's new…well—everything? New items, enemies, entirely new game modes and so much more. Along with this massive update, the Linux version will be getting an additional patch once things calm down to focus on any optimization issues.
LIT: Bend the Light is a puzzle game about bouncing and bending around beams of light, and eventually finding a solution to each puzzle. Developed by Copperglass, 3 students of Game Design from Berlin and this being their first release together.
This is probably one of the most genuinely surprising releases for me in some time. It just seemed to come out of nowhere and it's absolutely fantastic, shockingly beautiful actually in quite a few ways. Amazing in its simplicity and yet so engrossing as you send beams of light bouncing off everything possible to hit something somewhere and find the solution.
