today's leftovers
-
In conversation with Nick Mailer, founder of The Positive Internet Company, a company that’s been in the free and open-source camp ever since its start. We discuss why every desktop’s a Linux desktop, how the “potting shed” mentality of the British psyche led to ARM’s world domination, and the fact that Positive’s green credentials are usually an afterthought for many of its clients, but a central tenet of the company.
When it was founded, Positive Internet decided that open source software was the way to go. More than 20 years later, they seem to have been right about that particular choice (although Nick’s love of Perl and Vim may be more debatable). The company was founded in the same year a certain American startup opened shop, though Google has, it has to be mentioned, taken a rather different trajectory.
With land dedicated to rewilding projects and a data center in the fenlands of Cambridgeshire (where wind power is pretty much unlimited), Positive Internet now has a global reach, with international offices and clients (including a one R. Stallman Esq.) all over the world. We spent an hour with Nick chewing the fat; this podcast is just some of the conversation’s many highlights. Enjoy!
-
The voice mail line gets some use. Bill has some distro and podcast recommendations for exploration during isolation. We help with some issues and we highlight an embarassing mistake.
Episode 391 Time Stamps
00:00 Going Linux #391 · Listener Feedback
00:55 Bill participates in Ubuntu 20.04 test week
02:24 Testing colors other than green
03:23 Ubuntu DDE
05:38 Arco is a no-go for new users
10:05 Background noise generator
11:16 Nofications: Do Not Disturb mode
12:01 Bill's list of podcasts for sheltering at home
14:18 Vic: More workflow topics, hardware compatibility, LHS
23:26 Mike: Converting audio files from WMA
27:27 Ralph: Educational content for charitable organization
30:27 Labdoo
31:02 David: An OpenOffice update and a question
34:13 Highlander: Installing apps on live Kali Linux
36:18 Adrian: A Solus on a 2011 Macbook Pro
38:11 JackDeth: Colors and themes
41:32 David: Problem printing PDFs
47:56 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
48:54 End
-
The ZFS file-system has long offered transparent file-system compression via the likes of LZ4 and Gzip and while now Zstd compression is under review for OpenZFS and seeking testing from the community.
Zstandard compression is already supported by the likes of F2FS and Btrfs as a modern compression algorithm backed by Facebook and hugely popular across many different areas. One of the newest pull requests for OpenZFS/ZFSOnLinux would extend the ZFS compression capabilities to include this new option.
-
Discussions about open values in the workplace often focus on leaders creating high-level strategies and visions for their teams and organizations. But a unique set of leaders, managers, bears additional responsibilities, such as generating business performance, creating work environments, representing the larger organization to the associate, and coordinating day-to-day operations—and they do this through their relationships with employees. Managerial relationships are integral to the employee experience, because they have a direct impact on retention, meaningful work, social support, and more. So managers need to be especially aware of the values and principles that guide their practice. To highlight this special kind of leader, the Open Organization community is creating a special article series, "Managing with Open Values."
In the next few articles, we'll investigate different perspectives on what it means to "manage according to open values." We'll explore the importance of doing it and ask experts for their practical ideas on actually doing it..
But first, we'll take a look at why you'd want to let open principles guide your management practices in the first place. For that, we begin with the end in mind: Employee engagement.
-
Toradex is now bringing Torizon (https://www.toradex.com/operating-systems/torizon), its easy-to-use industrial Linux software platform, to its System on Modules (SoMs) based on the i.MX 8X applications processors from NXP®. Toradex offers the i.MX 8X-based SoMs in two form factors: the small Colibri iMX8X (https://www.toradex.com/computer-on-modules/colibri-arm-family/nxp-imx-8x) and the powerful Apalis iMX8X (https://www.toradex.com/computer-on-modules/apalis-arm-family/nxp-imx-8x), with optional ECC memory. Toradex was among the first few partners to be part of NXP’s Early Access Program for the i.MX 8X applications processors and was shipping early samples of the Colibri iMX8X in 2018.
Phoronix: Linux Thunderbolt Support, Radeon and AMD Ryzen Benchmarks
-
While there aren't yet any Arm SoCs we are aware of at least offering Thunderbolt connectivity, that will eventually change with at least USB4 being based on Thunderbolt. But in any case Thunderbolt software support can work on Arm today if using a Thunderbolt add-in PCIe card.
Queued for Linux 5.8 is the change to allow Intel's Thunderbolt driver code to be built on non-x86 platforms.
-
Several days back was the proposal to "remove AGP support" from Radeon/Nouveau/TTM. This did formulate into a set of patches that would disable the AGP mode in the Radeon driver and deprecate the AGP code in TTM memory management. However, as was pointed out in the ensuing discussion, AGP graphics cards will still be operable on Linux with this level of deprecation by using the PCI GART mode.
[...]
As of writing this code hasn't yet been queued up in DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 and that cut-off is coming up quickly, so it's possible this AGP deprecation might not take place until Linux 5.9.
-
This week I began benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U on Linux using the new Lenovo IdeaPad featuring this new Zen 2 "Renoir" APU. The initial CPU benchmarks were quite positive as were the Vega graphics comparison tests. Amid other follow-up articles for AMD Renoir Linux support/performance, for your weekend viewing pleasure are a large set of data points between the Ryzen 7 4700U up against the Intel Core i7 1065G7 "Ice Lake" processor.
OSS Leftovers
-
Since last year's GCC 9 release the C++17 support has been considered stable and with the changeover to it as the default C++ dialect having not happened for the recent GCC 10 release, developers are now looking at increasing the default C++ version to 17 for next year's GCC 11 release.
Red Hat's Marek Polacek sent out the patch this weekend that would change the default dialect to C++17 from the existing C++14 default. This only affects the GCC C++ compiler behavior when no other -std= is specified whether it be C++17 or even the in-progress C++20 support as well as falling back to older C++ versions.
-
The program is intended to let Python-based projects easily create and share smaller and more secure Python distributions for multiple operating systems using the ActiveState Platform. ActiveState will choose a small set of projects to participate in the early-access program
-
The latest version of the Gradle open-source build automation tool, just announced, comes with a number of upgrades, bug fixes, and highly anticipated support for building and testing Java modules, precompiled Groovy DSL script plugins, and a single dependency lock file per project feature.
With this release, Gradle supports the Java Module System with everything needed compile and execute tests for Java modules. Devs can also build Javadoc and run applications. "While there is some overlap with Gradle's dependency management features," the release notes state, "Java Modules offer additional features, like module boundaries, that are enforced by the Java runtime."
-
Keynote presentation during maritime digitalisation webinar highlights the challenges and benefits of producing industry-wide open data exchange standards
Storage: ScyllaDB, PostgreSQL and Economics Of Decentralized Storage
-
ScyllaDB today announced Scylla Open Source 4.0, the latest major release of its high-performance NoSQL database for real-time big data workloads. This release marks a significant milestone, as the company has moved beyond feature parity with Apache Cassandra, now also serving as an open source drop-in, no-lock-in alternative to Amazon DynamoDB.
Scylla Open Source 4.0 builds on Scylla’s close-to-the-hardware design, which enables optimal use of modern server infrastructure. Written from the ground-up in C++, Scylla delivers performance of millions of OPS on a single node, scales out to hundreds of nodes and consistently achieves a 99% tail latency of less than one millisecond.
-
While many factors go into choosing the ideal database management system, flexibility and interoperability should be non-negotiable.
In agile projects, especially at the beginning of the project, not everything is known – not even the cloud infrastructure. Being locked into a platform or vendor inhibits developers from considering specific database capabilities, such as stored procedures, data types and advanced operators.
To overcome this issue, many developers now limit themselves to standard ANSI SQL and Object Request Brokers, and recreate many database capabilities in the application logic, such as transactional consistency, data management and queries.
This approach, however, may lead to large portions of custom code, significantly lowering performance and introducing transactional inconsistencies.
What organizations and developers need are flexible and interoperable systems, or, open source databases – but not just any type of open source databases.
-
So, if you never access the data, Tardigrade is twice as expensive as the centralized competition. If you access 50% of the data each month, it costs $32.50/TB against Wasabi's $5.99, so more than 5 times as expensive. What exactly is the value Tardigrade adds to justify the extra cost to store data? Simply "decentralization"?
But, like all these cryptocurrency-based systems, Tardigrade's "decentralization" is more a marketing term than a practical reality. The money isn't decentralized, because customers pay Storj, who then pays a little of that money to the storage node operators (SNOs): [...]
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
11 hours 9 min ago
11 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago
23 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 56 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago