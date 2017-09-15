today's leftovers
Linux and open source discussed in podcast, with Positive Internet
In conversation with Nick Mailer, founder of The Positive Internet Company, a company that’s been in the free and open-source camp ever since its start. We discuss why every desktop’s a Linux desktop, how the “potting shed” mentality of the British psyche led to ARM’s world domination, and the fact that Positive’s green credentials are usually an afterthought for many of its clients, but a central tenet of the company.
When it was founded, Positive Internet decided that open source software was the way to go. More than 20 years later, they seem to have been right about that particular choice (although Nick’s love of Perl and Vim may be more debatable). The company was founded in the same year a certain American startup opened shop, though Google has, it has to be mentioned, taken a rather different trajectory.
With land dedicated to rewilding projects and a data center in the fenlands of Cambridgeshire (where wind power is pretty much unlimited), Positive Internet now has a global reach, with international offices and clients (including a one R. Stallman Esq.) all over the world. We spent an hour with Nick chewing the fat; this podcast is just some of the conversation’s many highlights. Enjoy!
Going Linux #391 · Listener Feedback
The voice mail line gets some use. Bill has some distro and podcast recommendations for exploration during isolation. We help with some issues and we highlight an embarassing mistake.
Episode 391 Time Stamps
00:00 Going Linux #391 · Listener Feedback
00:55 Bill participates in Ubuntu 20.04 test week
02:24 Testing colors other than green
03:23 Ubuntu DDE
05:38 Arco is a no-go for new users
10:05 Background noise generator
11:16 Nofications: Do Not Disturb mode
12:01 Bill's list of podcasts for sheltering at home
14:18 Vic: More workflow topics, hardware compatibility, LHS
23:26 Mike: Converting audio files from WMA
27:27 Ralph: Educational content for charitable organization
30:27 Labdoo
31:02 David: An OpenOffice update and a question
34:13 Highlander: Installing apps on live Kali Linux
36:18 Adrian: A Solus on a 2011 Macbook Pro
38:11 JackDeth: Colors and themes
41:32 David: Problem printing PDFs
goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
48:54 End
Zstd Compression Under Review For OpenZFS
The ZFS file-system has long offered transparent file-system compression via the likes of LZ4 and Gzip and while now Zstd compression is under review for OpenZFS and seeking testing from the community.
Zstandard compression is already supported by the likes of F2FS and Btrfs as a modern compression algorithm backed by Facebook and hugely popular across many different areas. One of the newest pull requests for OpenZFS/ZFSOnLinux would extend the ZFS compression capabilities to include this new option.
Commitment issues: Organizational psychology and the benefits of managing openly
Discussions about open values in the workplace often focus on leaders creating high-level strategies and visions for their teams and organizations. But a unique set of leaders, managers, bears additional responsibilities, such as generating business performance, creating work environments, representing the larger organization to the associate, and coordinating day-to-day operations—and they do this through their relationships with employees. Managerial relationships are integral to the employee experience, because they have a direct impact on retention, meaningful work, social support, and more. So managers need to be especially aware of the values and principles that guide their practice. To highlight this special kind of leader, the Open Organization community is creating a special article series, "Managing with Open Values."
In the next few articles, we'll investigate different perspectives on what it means to "manage according to open values." We'll explore the importance of doing it and ask experts for their practical ideas on actually doing it..
But first, we'll take a look at why you'd want to let open principles guide your management practices in the first place. For that, we begin with the end in mind: Employee engagement.
Toradex i.MX 8X-based System on Modules Gain AWS Certification and Support for Torizon Embedded Linux
Toradex is now bringing Torizon (https://www.toradex.com/operating-systems/torizon), its easy-to-use industrial Linux software platform, to its System on Modules (SoMs) based on the i.MX 8X applications processors from NXP®. Toradex offers the i.MX 8X-based SoMs in two form factors: the small Colibri iMX8X (https://www.toradex.com/computer-on-modules/colibri-arm-family/nxp-imx-8x) and the powerful Apalis iMX8X (https://www.toradex.com/computer-on-modules/apalis-arm-family/nxp-imx-8x), with optional ECC memory. Toradex was among the first few partners to be part of NXP’s Early Access Program for the i.MX 8X applications processors and was shipping early samples of the Colibri iMX8X in 2018.
