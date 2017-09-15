Security Leftovers
Intel CET Support Still Getting Squared Away For Linux In 2020
Various open-source patches have gone back to at least 2017 for enabling Intel's Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) for the Linux kernel and related components. This is the Intel feature for helping prevent ROP and COP/JOP style attacks via indirect branch tracking and a shadow stack. Recently there has been a fair amount of CET improvements to the various open-source components.
That though could hopefully change soon as a few weeks ago the v10 patches for control-flow enforcement with enabling the shadow stack was sent out. Those kernel patches though are still in flux so might not be mainlined even for the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel.
Outside of the kernel though, over in GCC space for GCC 11 is now defaulting the CET run-time support to auto for the compiler-side bits. So that's important for seeing CET support available by default on more systems.
The 15 Best Hacking Apps for Android Device in 2020
Sometimes, we are out of an internet connection or our cellular data and need to have a connection badly. Getting connected to others’ connections is the only way to handle such a situation. In such situations, we can hack the password of the unknown network by calculating it with the help of the basic information of that connection. Now, the question is, how can we get that information. There are some apps in Playstore that can help you by providing that info, and we call them the hacking apps for Android.
ERNW Reviews Source Code for Huawei 5G Core Network UDG, Finds It Is of Good Quality
ERNW reviews source code for Huawei 5G core network UDG, finds it is of good quality
today's howtos
In Free Software, the Community is the Most Important Ingredient: Jerry Bezencon of Linux Lite [Interview]
Linux Lite was started in 2012 for 3 important reasons. One, I wanted to dispel myths that a Linux based operating system was hard to use. Two, at that time, there was a shortage of simple, intuitive desktop experiences on Linux that offered long-term support. Three, I had used Linux for over 10 years before starting Linux Lite. I felt I needed to give back to a community that had given so much to me. A community that taught me that by sharing code and knowledge, one could have a dramatically positive impact over peoples computing experiences.
HomeBank 5.4.2
omeBank is a free software (as in "free speech" and also as in "free beer") that will assist you to manage your personal accounting. It is designed to easy to use and be able to analyse your personal finance and budget in detail using powerful filtering tools and beautiful charts. If you are looking for a completely free and easy application to manage your personal accounting, budget, finance then HomeBank should be the software of choice. HomeBank also benefits of more than 19 years of user experience and feedback, and is translated by its users in around 56 languages.
Petition for the re-election of the openSUSE Board
The openSUSE Election Committee was tasked to find our whether 20% of the community are actually calling for the re-election. We have at our disposal the Helios voting platform which we can use to register an "answer" from community members. Instead of running a vote with several answer options, we consulted among Election Officials, and agreed that there will be only one answer to select, which will represent a virtual signature, similar to like signing an electronic petition. That will allow us to effectively measure whether 20% of the community are petitioning for a re-election of the openSUSE Board.
