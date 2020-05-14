Enlightenment 0.24 Released
Hilights:
New and improved shot module with editor and cropper
Reduced number of setuid tools (merged many into single system tool)
External monitor backlight and brightness controls via (lib)ddctil
Improved resolution of EFM thumbnails to 256×256 by default
New and improved crash handling guru meditation
Restarts are now seamless with fade in and out and zero glitches
Wallpaper import generates multiple resolutions for better efficiency
Regularly malloc_trim if available to keep mem down
All restarts are now handled by enlightenment_start, not e itself
Enforce pointer lock to screen in X to stop pointer out-of-bounds
Pager plain is gone - use the regular “miniature preview” pager
Music control auto-runs your selected media player if not there
Handle exception for steam games to find the right desktop file
Polkit auth agent support as new core module - no extra daemons
Drop comp fast effects - Should be edje transition factor + theme tags
Easier config of specific desktop wallpaper straight from pager
Startup should be smoother with IO prefetch thread
New special blanking timeout for when locked that can be shorter
Bluez4 gone now as Bluez5 is done and working fine
Down to zero outstanding coverity issues
The usual batches of bug fixes and minor improvements
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 895 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: X-Plane and More
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 18 sec ago
10 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 4 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago