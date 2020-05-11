Openwashing, Surveillance, and Corporate Foundations
Micron Unveils World’s First Open-Source Storage Engine Designed for SSDs and Storage Class Memory
Micron Technology, Inc., announced the first open-source, heterogeneous-memory storage engine (HSE), designed specifically for solid-state drives (SSDs) and storage-class memory (SCM). Legacy storage engines born in the era of hard disk drives (HDDs) failed to architecturally provide for the increased performance and reduced latency of next-generation nonvolatile media. HSE, originally developed by Micron and now available to the open-source community, is ideal for developers using all-flash infrastructure who require the benefits of open-source software, including the ability to customize or enhance code for their unique use cases.
He Left His High-Paying Job At LinkedIn And Then Built A $4.5 Billion Business In A Niche You’ve Never Heard Of
When Jay Kreps was at LinkedIn, he had several mission-critical responsibilities. He was the technical lead on the platform’s search systems, recommendation engine, and social graph. But perhaps most impressively, he was one of the co-creators of Apache Kafka, an open-source software now used by over 100,000 organizations globally, that helps companies efficiently handle real-time data feeds like LinkedIn’s own.
[...]
To Kreps and his co-founders Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao (who also left LinkedIn and co-created Kafka), that was okay. From day zero, he was determined to build a successful business in the event streaming niche, one he predicted six years ago “could serve as a kind of ‘central nervous system’” to some of the world’s most complex systems and applications.
Inria releases some source code of French contact-tracing app [Ed: INRIA contributes to the #openwashing of mass surveillance]
COVIDSafe code released, but developers unhappy [Ed: This was outsourced to GitHub]
The source code for Australia’s COVID-19 contact tracing app has finally been publicly released, but a group of developers scrutinising the service say it has not been properly open sourced and feedback has been blocked.
Debian Developer Erich Schubert: Contact Tracing Apps are Useless
Some people believe that automatic contact tracing apps will help contain the Coronavirus epidemic. They won’t.
Sorry to bring the bad news, but IT and mobile phones and artificial intelligence will not solve every problem.
In my opinion, those that promise to solve these things with artificial intelligence / mobile phones / apps / your-favorite-buzzword are at least overly optimistic and “blinder Aktionismus” (*), if not naive, detachted from reality, or fraudsters that just want to get some funding.
[...]
Low adoption rates. Apparently even in technology affine Singapore, fewer than 20% of people installed the app. That does not even mean they use it regularly. In Austria, the number is apparently below 5%, and people complain that it does not detect contact… But in order for this approach to work, you will need Chinese-style mass surveillance that literally puts you in prison if you do not install the app.
[...]
Trust. In Germany, the app will be operated by T-Systems and SAP. Not exactly two companies that have a lot of fans… SAP seems to be one of the most hated software around. Neither company is known for caring about privacy much, but they are prototypical for “business first”. Its trust the cat to keep the cream. Yes, I know they want to make it open-source. But likely only the client, and you will still have to trust that the binary in the app stores is actually built from this source code, and not from a modified copy. As long as the name T-Systems and SAP are associated to the app, people will not trust it. Plus, we all know that the app will be bad, given the reputation of these companies at making horrible software systems…
[...]
Infighting. You may remember that there was the discussion before that there should be a pan-european effort. Except that in the end, everybody fought everybody else, countries went into different directions and they all broke up. France wanted a centralized systems, while in Germany people pointed out that the users will not accept this and only a distributed system will have a chance. That failed effort was known as “Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT)” vs. “Decentralized Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP-3T)”, and it turned out to have become a big “clusterfuck”. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.
Iceleand, probably the country that handled the Corona crisis best (they issued a travel advisory against Austria, when they were still happily spreading the virus at apres-ski; they massively tested, and got the infections down to almost zero within 6 weeks), has been experimenting with such an app. Iceland as a fairly close community managed to have almost 40% of people install their app. So did it help? No: “The technology is more or less … I wouldn’t say useless […] it wasn’t a game changer for us.”
Google Analytics trackers in contact-tracing app code 'risks re-identification'
Users of the NHS contact-tracing app could be re-identified due to the code including Google Analytics tracking, a coder has said.
The app’s code was made available on GitHub on 7 May, four days after its trial on the Isle of Wight was announced.
NHSX has always maintained the code would be made publicly available, but currently only the front-end code has been published.
The team behind the app have done a “really good job” within a short space of time “particularly given some of the technology constraints”, but there were some issues with the code, open source advocate Rob Dyke told Digital Health News.
Ferrari reveal open-source ‘F15’ ventilator
AWS open sources cloud development kit to make Kubernetes easier to use [Ed: AWS or Amazon outsources its code to proprietary software prison of Microsoft]
AWS Offers Open-Source App Scaling Service for GovCloud (US) [Ed: This misleading 'report' (ad) makes it seem like there's something "open" about AWS]
AMD’s Radeon Rays 4.0 Announced as Closed Source, Then Mostly Opened Again After Backlash [Ed: AMD has just tested the limits of openwashing]
The ray intersection acceleration library (formerly known as FireRays) is part of the AMD ProRender software suite. However, it could previously only run on the CPU, which was quite the limitation. Now, with the first RDNA2 AMD GPUs already confirmed to introduce hardware support for ray tracing, Radeon Rays 4.0 finally introduces BVH optimization specifically for GPU access alongside requiring one of the major low-level APIs: Microsoft's DirectX 12, Khronos' Vulkan, and Apple's Metal. It also supports Heterogeneous-Compute Interface for Portability (HIP), which is AMD's C++ parallel computing platform (the equivalent of NVIDIA's CUDA).
HW News - AMD Closes, then Opens "Open Source" Code, 6.5GB/s SSD, & Unpatchable Vulnerability
It’s been another interesting week in the realm of hardware and technology. The week started off slowly, but ended with a deluge of interesting stories, mostly as it relates to US semiconductor manufacturing. In addition to Intel and Samsung in talks with the Department of Defense, it looks as if TSMC will be adding a second fab to its US roster.
We also have news on AMD’s open-source GPUOpen, and its apparently not so open-source Radeon Rays solution. Sometimes. There’s also news on the recently unveiled Unreal Engine 5 and how Epic CEO Tim Sweeney feels about the SSD storage solutions in the PlayStation 5.
Elsewhere at GN, we recently covered Nvidia’s GTC 2020 keynote where Ampere was formally announced -- check out both the article and video. We’ve also been extensively overclocking the Ryzen 3 3100, as well as the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Infinity Fabric clock (FCLK).
Ex-Agency Directors launch an open-source consultancy [Ed: Clear misuse of the term "open source"]
The founders, who have all held leadership roles in some of the world’s most successful agencies, have now opened the new strategy shop which aims to take the science big brands use to succeed and give businesses big and small the practical ways to win.
Along with the consultancy, untangld offers products designed to enable client organisations to do more research and strategy themselves.
Co-founder James Needham, who was responsible for growing the strategy and research division at CHE Proximity said “what’s exciting about the untangld model is that we’ve already been able to create research products we know strategists find useful. Twenty-four hour national polls and self-service research products that you don’t need big budgets or years of research experience to use”.
Chan, one of the most awarded strategists in the world, talks about why they are different from other consultancies out in the market.
Danish Chan co-founder of untangld said, “We started untangld to help businesses navigate their most defining moments. Whether that’s scale-ups looking to grow rapidly or big brands looking to re-position. But unlike other consultancies, we offer businesses a range of capability building tools so they rely on consultancies for less”.
Joint Development Foundation Adds a Path for Formal International Standardization
Divide Narrows Between Open Source Community, Standards Bodies
The path through which open source projects become industry standard is about to become a lot smoother. The Joint Development Foundation (JDF), an arm of The Linux Foundation, this week announced it has been approved to become an official submitter to the International Standards Organization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
-
Cloud Foundry Foundation has evolved alongside the cloud-native ecosystem since its inception in 2015. The coming year brings a fresh approach to the open source community and a continued integration of Kubernetes into the original platform.
-
The 2020 NA Summit will leverage the unique circumstances to create a digital forum for the Cloud Foundry ecosystem to engage with content curated by the community-elected program committee and formatted to give remote attendees a fast-paced, high energy environment with abbreviated sessions designed for a virtual experience. The Summit will be held online over two half-days on Wednesday, June 24th and Thursday, June 25th on US Central Time, with each date devoted to a key Cloud Foundry audience: developers and contributors, respectively.
-
An open-source project initiated by Fortune 500 company Accenture and Fujitsu joined Hyperledger’s Greenhouse on May 13, 2020. The project, formerly known as the “Blockchain Integration Framework,” spent six months in development in the Hyperledger Lab before joining the Hyperledger Greenhouse as the 16th technology code base. Upon joining the Greenhouse, the project was renamed “Hyperledger Cactus” and now sits alongside notable projects including Hyperledger Fabric and Hyperledger Sawtooth.
-
-
-
-
-
Decentralized money systems are a great thing. Hybrix is working to make it easier to make cross-chain transactions, and also increase the level of ease for developers who want to offer multi-chain platforms.
The world of decentralized currencies has come a long way in a little more than a decade, and now there are ways to bring together all the development that has taken place.
