25 Best GNOME Extensions
GNOME is a very popular desktop environment among Linux users, and rightly so. With the addition of many useful tools, GNOME becomes an extremely powerful Desktop Environment. To enhance the GNOME experience, we have GNOME extensions. There are thousands of extensions available for GNOME, so that you can use them according to your needs. You can tweak everything on the GNOME desktop, from the appearance to the functionality, to match your needs.
Today, I will introduce you to the 25 best GNOME extensions to enhance your GNOME Desktop experience. All 25 extensions are tested on latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, so all these extensions should also work on older Ubuntu releases. So, let’s get going!
Linux 5.7-rc6
Another week, another rc.
Last weekend, we had a larger-than-usual rc5, which I expected because
rc4 had been small and so there was some pent-up fixing work that
ended up in rc5.
This weekend, we had an even bigger rc6, and I really hoped we were in
the calming down period.
So I'm not entirely happy about this. That said, there's nothing
particularly scary in here, and it's not like this rc6 is outrageously
big or out of control. I was just hoping for less.
About a quarter of this is arch updates (arm[64], csky, x86, powerpc,
risc-v) with an additional 5% being some x86 kvm selftests.
The rest is mostly driver updates (gpu, usb, networking, rmda, clk)
with a random mix of other stuff (filesystem updates, tracing, mm, and
core networking).
Nothing really stands out, but let's hope things calm down now.
Linus
PS. On a personal note, my middle daughter graduated college
yesterday. Congrats to her - and to me. Two down, one to go!
today's leftovers: ExTiX Deepin, KDE News and Ultimate Edition
-
I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (200517). This ExTiX Build is based on Deepin 20 Beta released by Deepin Technology 200415.
-
I’ve been doing all my development work on a late 2016 HP Spectre x360 for the past few years. Though a fantastic machine overall, it’s starting to fall apart: the screen backlight has partially burned out, the battery barely holds a charge anymore, and the trackpad sends a double or triple click when I press down on it. This thing has been worked hard and dragged all over the country and the world, so it feels like the time is coming for a replacement.
So I did what a typical OCD nerd does for a major purchase: I made a spreadsheet with all reasonable options and gave myself terrible analysis paralysis!
-
Whenever a discussion touches on the subject of RAW processing and photo management applications, digiKam rarely comes up. Even when talking about open source photography software, RawTherapee and darktable are often the only names that are thrown around. So let me give you an elevator pitch that makes a case for digiKam.
1. digiKam is available for all mainstream platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows. For Linux users, there is even an AppImage package that you can run without any installation.
-
This weekend the KDE Sysadmins completed the migration of KDE git modules to our Gitlab-based source code management stack as discussed for months now, and recently posted to kde-cvs-announce as a final reminder.
While we did some work in kdesrc-build to set the stage for support for the migration, there were a few changes still necessary to adapt to the new KDE project directory scheme.
kdesrc-build has made those changes this weekend and should be able to handle the Gitlab-based KDE git modules.
However you will likely need to manually update kdesrc-build and then kdesrc-build will be able to handle the rest.
The easiest way to do this is to navigate to the kdesrc-build source directory (where you initially cloned it from git) and ensure that the kdesrc-build origin is properly configured.
-
I just installed Ultimate Edition 6.6 Developer on my main rig. As an ISO is only 4.3 GB (4,314,519,552 bytes to be exact), however sucked up close to 50 GB once installed & is downloading 1.7 GB of updates & I just built it. It took me about 1/2 an hour to install on high end hardware. I fired up Pithos (Pandora Client) to listen to tunes as it installed. I am forewarning you it takes a long time to install. I just upgraded to an X570 Asus Hero VIII 2 or 3 days ago. Still on water 360mm cooling.
Free/Open Hardware: University of Cambridge, Open-Source Camera Stack for Raspberry Pi and 3D Printing
-
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a team at the University of Cambridge has designed an open-source ventilator in partnership with local clinicians, engineers and manufacturers across Africa that is focused to address the specific needs for treating COVID-19 patients and is a fully functioning system for use after the pandemic.
Built primarily for use in low- and middle-income countries, the OVSI ventilator can be cheaply and quickly manufactured from readily available components. Current ventilators are expensive and difficult to fix, but an open-source design will allow users to adapt and fix the ventilators according to their needs and, by using readily available components, the machines can be built quickly across Africa in large numbers. The cost per device is estimated to be around one-tenth of currently available commercial systems.
The first ventilators will be delivered in May by a team of South Africa-based companies led by Defy, a leading southern African manufacturer of domestic appliances, and Denel, a major state-owned company.
-
Creativity continues to drive innovation in the electronics industry, even during these difficult times. This week we are reporting on key developments from around the electronics industry: Raspberry Pi news, semiconductor start-up funding, semiconductor sales, and electrical engineering graduate school enrollment. Here is your regular Electronics News Byte.
Open-Source Camera Stack for Raspberry Pi: Want better access to Raspberry Pi camera system? Want to customize a camera system? Well, now it is possible. Just days after announcing the new Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera, Raspberry Pi released an open-source camera stack RPi using libcamera. “We provide all the pieces for Raspberry Pi-based libcamera systems to work simply ‘out of the box,’” David Plowman reports on the Raspberry Pi blog.
-
As the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S., fears of ventilator shortages spread across states, who requested far higher numbers of the breathing machines than the national stockpile maintained. According to the Trump administration, the country is now at a point where there are a sufficient number to treat patients with severe respiratory issues resulting from COVID-19, and the U.S. is now shipping ventilators to other countries that are running on short supply.
However, if the administration’s reporting is inaccurate or the situation worsens, we have seen that there may be ways around the shortage. For instance, states could share ventilators based on supply and need and there may be a number of viable, low-cost alternatives waiting in the wing, including simple methods for converting existing equipment into ventilator systems to completely novel and untested, but easy-to-assemble machines. Putting aside the question of whether or not ventilators are the safest method for treating severe respiratory problems, the crisis has raised the question of why these systems, as complicated as they are, are so hard to manufacture.
