Desktop Linux: Why open source is heading for a new breakthrough

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 18th of May 2020 11:35:02 AM
Linux
OSS

It's been a long time since anyone thought Linux could seriously challenge Windows for domination as a desktop operating system. But that doesn't mean that interest in having Linux on your laptop has entirely vanished.

For example, Lenovo recently said it will offer Fedora 32 Workstation as a customizable option for its ThinkPad P1 Gen2, ThinkPad P53 and ThinkPad X1 Gen8 laptops, under a pilot of Lenovo's Linux Community Series – Fedora Edition.

"It's very exciting," Matthew Miller, project lead for Fedora, tells TechRepublic.

"Going to a manufacturer and saying, 'Hey, we want you to do our thing' is not nearly as powerful as them coming to you and telling you their customers are asking for it."

ZFS versus RAID: Eight Ironwolf disks, two filesystems, one winner

This has been a long while in the making—it's test results time. To truly understand the fundamentals of computer storage, it's important to explore the impact of various conventional RAID (Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks) topologies on performance. It's also important to understand what ZFS is and how it works. But at some point, people (particularly computer enthusiasts on the Internet) want numbers. First, a quick note: This testing, naturally, builds on those fundamentals. We're going to draw heavily on lessons learned as we explore ZFS topologies here. If you aren't yet entirely solid on the difference between pools and vdevs or what ashift and recordsize mean, we strongly recommend you revisit those explainers before diving into testing and results. Read more

Review: Fedora 32 Workstation

If you are already a Fedora user, Fedora 32 is something you should upgrade to immediately. Fedora 32's improvements far outweigh the few minor issues (e.g. GNOME Software complaining about being unable to install English). If you are currently using a different distribution or if you are new to Linux, I still recommend Fedora 32, but with the caveat that you need to know about RPM Fusion and be able to follow the instructions on the RPM Fusion website to install the repositories and install the multimedia codec packages to have an experience on par with other distributions. While not as crucial, it also helps to enable Flathub, which provides a much larger set of packages than Fedora's own Flatpak repository, including many applications that are not available as standard RPM packages. There are valid reasons for a Red Hat sponsored project not enabling those things by default, but it does make the Fedora installation process and user experience more complicated that it could be. Even with the extra work needed to set everything up, Fedora 32 Workstation is a great choice for general desktop computing, development work, or for learning the ins and outs of how Red Hat-style distributions work. Read more

