Vecow’s Linux-ready ECX-2000 Series offer up to 10-core Comet Lake-S CPUs with 6x GbE with PoE and optional 2.5GbE and 10GbE. Below, we take a closer look at Comet Lake-S and sum up the latest news on Intel’s Ice, Rocket, Tiger, and Alder Lake.
Vecow announced one of the first embedded industrial computers based on Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake platform. The rugged, fanless ECX-2000 Series supports the newly released Comet Lake-S Xeon and Core models with up to 95W TDPs along with a new Intel W480E chipset.
When Xiaomi AIoT router AX3600 launched in April for around $135, we noted that while it was the most affordable WiFi 6 router we’d seen so far, the other 802.11ax WiFi 6 routers had also come down in price significantly.
But now the company has come up with a really inexpensive router: Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800 which I first discovered on Gearbest for just $67.50, but also available on Aliexpress for about $60 shipped. If you are in China, you should be able to get it for 329 RMB (around $46).
[...]
Just like other Mi routers, Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800 runs MiWiFi operating system based on OpenWrt and can be managed via the router web admin interface, and/or Android/iOS MiWiFi mobile apps. The router ships with a user manual, an Ethernet cable, and the power supply.
A common way to interface with the Grid-EYE is over I2C, but to make connecting and developing on a PC more straightforward, [Pure Engineering] has made sure the new unit can plug right into their (optional) CH341A development board to provide a USB interface. Getting up and running on a Linux box is then as simple as installing the Linux drivers for the CH341A, and using sample C code to start reading thermal data from an attached GridEye2 board.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Update Manager in Linux Mint, GNU World Order, Open Source Security Podcast and Python Podcast
Josh and Kurt talk about what beer and reproducible builds have in common. It's a lot more than you think, and it mostly comes down to quality control. If you can't reproduce what you do, you're not a mature organization and you need maturity to have quality.
One of the most common causes of bugs is incorrect data being passed throughout your program. Pydantic is a library that provides runtime checking and validation of the information that you rely on in your code. In this episode Samuel Colvin explains why he created it, the interesting and useful ways that it can be used, and how to integrate it into your own projects. If you are tired of unhelpful errors due to bad data then listen now and try it out today.
While I tend to mostly focus on fighting, racing, and RPGs, with occasional reviews for Linux distributions and hardware, Ekianjo is more so a general news reporter who likes to cover market trends. With your help, we could start covering things like strategy games, simulators, or obscure indie titles that have never seen the light of day.
[...]
While we can’t exactly compensate your time by monetary means, you’ll have your voice heard in one of the few places on the Internet that is dedicated to Linux gaming. We may also be able to send you a Steam key from the developer of a game that you want to review.
We know that, just as you care about having multiple distributions to choose from and what software you use, you also care about having multiple sources for your Linux gaming news. We’d love the help! Get in touch if you have a couple of ideas in mind.
And even if you don’t have any desire to write, your continued feedback on our articles is greatly appreciated. Send us a hello on our Matrix channel: #boilingsteam:matrix.org, or reach us on Mastodon / Twitter if you prefer.
Released back in February, Lumote is an incredibly vibrant and quite beautiful looking puzzle game and it seems
Luminawesome Games plan to support Linux with Steam Play Proton.
Play as Lumote a squishy bioluminescent creature on a quest to overthrow the Mastermote. Possess, jump and think your way through this beautiful 3D puzzle platformer with vivid visuals and quirky characters.
Initially, the game didn't work at all when run through the Proton compatibility layer. After getting reports, the developer went back and ensured it did actually work well.
The first developer diary for Wasteland 3, which comes to Linux on August 28, shows off some of the customization and combat that's possible and it sounds ridiculous.
As expected there's plenty of normal attributes to adjust, with a focus on clearly explaining what each one does but more exciting is the big new Quirk system, meant to represent all the weird things that's happened to people after the apocalypse they can each have some insane special ability. This will give characters a super powerful bonus but the downside is that they appear to have downsides. An example given is the Pyromanic who gets a big bump to their fire and explosive damage but they also have a chance to catch fire.
There's even a big combo system, so you can make super-powerful melee brawlers who build up their power the more they attack and they eventually get immensely powerful punches that can smash everything around them which looks like a lot of fun.
Hnefatafl, the ancient 'board game of the vikings' just recently had a version ported to Linux from developer Philippe Schober and it sounds like quite a complete package. An ancient Scandinavian board game, whose variants were played all over medieval Europe before Chess was even invented and it's history goes far back.
It's an interesting game because of the difference in layout, setup and team sizes. The defending team starts in the middle of the board and their main objective is to let their King escape by reach any of the corners. Meanwhile the attackers have double the numbers but they're spread out across each side of the board.
Need a new place to meet up with friends? Veloren is a free and open source open-world RPG that just recently had a massive new release with a focus on firming up the content.
Written in the increasingly popular Rust language, it's inspired by the likes of Cube World and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while being incredibly accessible since it's FOSS. The 0.6.0 release, as the version number would suggest means it's still not finished and in many ways has to do quite a lot before it's truly ready for the masses but it gives a good and impressive idea of where it's going.
Higurashi When They Cry Hou, a very popular series of anime styled novels has the first chapter set temporarily free to claim and the final chapter is out now with Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.8 Matsuribayashi.
If you've never played them, they're not like traditional visual novels. They're what's been commonly known as a sound novel. Meaning the "music, backgrounds and characters work together to create a world that is the stage of a novel for the user to read" and there's little in the way of interactivity. It's supposed to be much more like reading an actual novel with the extra elements to help engross you in it.
Spiritfarer might have a seemingly depressing theme but it appears to handle it in such a beautiful way. It also looks gorgeous and it's one of my most anticipated games.
You play Stella, a ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. You're someone who befriends spirits before being able to release them into the afterlife. Pulling in some elements from casual crafting games you will be farming, fishing, mining and building up your boat. It's supposed to be quite a relaxing game, one where you have to say goodbye eventually.
They just announced recently that it's going to be releasing on GOG in addition to Steam, so that as many people as possible can enjoy the adventure.
Estranged: Act II is an impressive and currently free first-person adventure game with certain horror and puzzle themes that has been a labour of love from developer Alan Edwardes and it's done.
Need a reminder? Estranged: Act II follows the story of a fisherman, stranded on a mysterious island during a violent storm. The game continues after the events of Estranged: Act I, which followed our hero's adventure in a search for a way to get home. Experience what the island has in store as you uncover the secretive Arque Corporation, burrowing ever deeper into their dangerous and haphazard operations.
Ruth's Journey is an upcoming prologue for another bigger upcoming game called The Long Way Home from Nifty Llama Games. The trailer they just put out is quite mesmerising.
After sitting in an office all day long doing paperwork, your boss lets you off on a break and from here you go and explore the beauty and wonders of the Canadian wilderness in search of the famed Golden Finch. Apparently this is also to help save the company from financial ruin.
Best Linux distros 2020: The finest open source operating systems around
While Windows and macOS are the most widely used desktop operating systems, they don't offer much in the way of personalisation. Linux, on the other hand, is a fully customisable OS, allowing you to tailor your software to your liking.
However, it's not that simple. Linux is a blanket term for a group of popular and versatile operating systems, or distros, and knowing where to begin can be complicated, even for the most seasoned of developers.
The Linux Kernel is built on the open source foundation, which has proved to be extremely popular with developers and engineers. This is partly because they can tweak and share the code it's built with giving Linux more of an ongoing collaborative feel. As such, there are different versions of the software which are known as 'distros' (short for distributions). Regardless of the distro you use, however, it still uses the same fundamental Linux code structure.
Distros are incredibly lightweight and can be launched from a CD or USB using your computer's BIOS instead of uninstalling your usual OS. All that's left to ask is which Linux distro to use? There are many to chose from and we've pulled together some of the best available today, to help you pick the one that suits you best.
Although nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. face some type of disability, an industry sample has found that in 2020 over 98 percent of home pages had a detectable accessibility error. Accessibility can be forgotten or left until too late in the process when it is difficult to retrofit the site or application. Knowledge, discipline, and tools are all essential to building in accessibility throughout a development process.
As we near Global Accessibility Awareness Day, I am excited to announce a new open source offering and design toolkit that give designers and developers the tools they need to make their websites and applications accessible.
The purpose of this survey was to get feedback on Modularity. The survey was published on public Fedora devel and an internal Red Hat mailing lists in April 3, 2020, and also shared on Fedora’s devel-announce and epel-devel mailing lists. We received 193 responses in 3 weeks. Read more below or download the PDF of the results.
[...]
33.5% of respondents answered that their primary role is developer, 32.5% packager, 11.5% system administrator and 7.9% power user (can use shell, has some admin skills). The remaining part was fragmented in other various roles. Because the survey was published on devel and rhel-devel mailing lists, the developers are mostly system components developers. Many of developers/packagers cover a packager/developer role as the secondary one. It means that the survey did not cover developers of end user applications.
After the recent release of the Computational Neuroscience installable OS image, the NeuroFedora team is looking to work on to the next set of deliverables. For this, we need to expand the team.
I want to note that we are not only looking for people that may already have the necessary skills. We are looking for anyone interested in working in these areas that would perhaps like to acquire the required skills. We will teach the skills that we can, and where we cannot, we will involve experienced members of the Free/Open Source software community to help us. All one really needs is a few hours a week of free time.
[...]
I also have first hand experience of how busy a PhD candidate can get, but in my experience I also found it possible to free up a few hours a week to work on developing general skills that one may not necessarily be able to learn from daily research work. So, I also strongly encourage undergraduate/postgraduate research students and Ph.D. candidates to do the same.
Adding to the early changes accumulating for the GCC 11 development cycle is automatic CPU detection support for newer families of Intel CPUs.
The updated Intel processor detection merged today in GCC 11/Git is for Airmont, Tremont, Comet Lake, Ice Lake, and Tiger Lake families.
When seeing GCC 11 in its early development state pick up a new -flarge-source-files option I was curious what that was all about....
The "-flarge-source-files" option was recently merged into what will become version 11 of the GNU Compiler Collection. Does it do anything to speed-up the compilation of large source files or other improvements? No. It's actually about allowing GCC to track line/column numbers for larger source files.
To now by default GCC will bail out on tracking column numbers after having gone through a lot of line numbers in a source file. But when it bails out on the column tracking in large source files, it also means warnings around misleading indentations and the like will no longer work.
New Features
Omission Criteria
A lightweight alternative to Score Layouts
A single flag turns on/off features of the score
Swing Playback
Playback with altered note durations
Use for Jazz swing and note inègales
Page Turner/Annotater
Annotate while playing from digital score
Page turn digital score from pedals
New from Current
Create a new score using the current one as template
Use for books of songs, sonatas etc to keep style uniform
Bug Fixes
Easier object edit interface
After Grace command now fully automatic
Crash on Windows during delete measure all staffs
Template save bugs fixed
Assign Instrument command in score with voices fixed.
