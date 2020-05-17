Xeon Gold 6250 vs. EPYC 7F32 - 8-Core Server CPU Performance On Ubuntu 20.04
Launched last month were the AMD EPYC 7Fx2 CPUs as new high frequency SKUs and with larger L3 cache sizes. Following our initial EPYC 7F52 benchmarking we moved on to testing the EPYC 7F32 and today are putting it head-to-head against the Xeon Gold 6250 and other EPYC/Xeon SKUs while running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
The AMD EPYC 7F32 is an eight core / sixteen thread part with a 3.7GHz base frequency and 3.9GHz boost clock while having a 128MB L3 cache and 180 Watt TDP rating. The list price on this processor is $2100 USD.
