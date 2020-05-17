IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers IBM launches Equal Access Toolkit to help developers build accessible websites and applications Although nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. face some type of disability, an industry sample has found that in 2020 over 98 percent of home pages had a detectable accessibility error. Accessibility can be forgotten or left until too late in the process when it is difficult to retrofit the site or application. Knowledge, discipline, and tools are all essential to building in accessibility throughout a development process. As we near Global Accessibility Awareness Day, I am excited to announce a new open source offering and design toolkit that give designers and developers the tools they need to make their websites and applications accessible.

Deploy and bind enterprise-grade microservices with Kubernetes Operators Deploying enterprise-grade runtime components into Kubernetes can be daunting.

Modularity survey results The purpose of this survey was to get feedback on Modularity. The survey was published on public Fedora devel and an internal Red Hat mailing lists in April 3, 2020, and also shared on Fedora’s devel-announce and epel-devel mailing lists. We received 193 responses in 3 weeks. Read more below or download the PDF of the results. [...] 33.5% of respondents answered that their primary role is developer, 32.5% packager, 11.5% system administrator and 7.9% power user (can use shell, has some admin skills). The remaining part was fragmented in other various roles. Because the survey was published on devel and rhel-devel mailing lists, the developers are mostly system components developers. Many of developers/packagers cover a packager/developer role as the secondary one. It means that the survey did not cover developers of end user applications.

Open positions: NeuroFedora is looking to take on trainees After the recent release of the Computational Neuroscience installable OS image, the NeuroFedora team is looking to work on to the next set of deliverables. For this, we need to expand the team. I want to note that we are not only looking for people that may already have the necessary skills. We are looking for anyone interested in working in these areas that would perhaps like to acquire the required skills. We will teach the skills that we can, and where we cannot, we will involve experienced members of the Free/Open Source software community to help us. All one really needs is a few hours a week of free time. [...] I also have first hand experience of how busy a PhD candidate can get, but in my experience I also found it possible to free up a few hours a week to work on developing general skills that one may not necessarily be able to learn from daily research work. So, I also strongly encourage undergraduate/postgraduate research students and Ph.D. candidates to do the same.

Using Fedora to implement REST API in JavaScript: part 2 In part 1 previously, you saw how to quickly create a simple API service using Fedora Workstation, Express, and JavaScript. This article shows you the simplicity of how to create a new API.

GNU Projects: GCC 11 and denemo 2.4 GCC 11 Adds CPU Detection For Newer Intel Families Adding to the early changes accumulating for the GCC 11 development cycle is automatic CPU detection support for newer families of Intel CPUs. The updated Intel processor detection merged today in GCC 11/Git is for Airmont, Tremont, Comet Lake, Ice Lake, and Tiger Lake families.

GCC 11 Picks Up A New Option For Large Source Files When seeing GCC 11 in its early development state pick up a new -flarge-source-files option I was curious what that was all about.... The "-flarge-source-files" option was recently merged into what will become version 11 of the GNU Compiler Collection. Does it do anything to speed-up the compilation of large source files or other improvements? No. It's actually about allowing GCC to track line/column numbers for larger source files. To now by default GCC will bail out on tracking column numbers after having gone through a lot of line numbers in a source file. But when it bails out on the column tracking in large source files, it also means warnings around misleading indentations and the like will no longer work.

denemo @ Savannah: Release 2.4 now available New Features Omission Criteria A lightweight alternative to Score Layouts A single flag turns on/off features of the score Swing Playback Playback with altered note durations Use for Jazz swing and note inègales Page Turner/Annotater Annotate while playing from digital score Page turn digital score from pedals New from Current Create a new score using the current one as template Use for books of songs, sonatas etc to keep style uniform Bug Fixes Easier object edit interface After Grace command now fully automatic Crash on Windows during delete measure all staffs Template save bugs fixed Assign Instrument command in score with voices fixed.