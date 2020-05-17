today's howtos
How to edit app shortcuts in the Ubuntu app menu
How to copy a directory in Linux
How to Install Parse Server on Debian 10/9
How to Install Notepad++ on Ubuntu 20.04
How To Install OpenVPN Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to install Kali Linux 2020.2
How to install Steam on a Chromebook
Install Slimbook Battery Saver on Ubuntu
Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.12 Released! [How to Install]
Two more
Displaying client IP address using Apache Server-Side Includes
HOW TO: Install open-vm-tools for Linux on a VMware Linux virtual machine on a VMware vSphere Hypervisor 7.0 (ESXi 7.0) Host Server