Ubuntu-friendly POS system has up to two 15.6-inch screens
Avalue’s Ubuntu-ready, IP65-protected “RiVar-1501” is a 15.6-inch, HD all-in-one POS terminal with an Apollo Lake processor, GbE, 6x USB 3.0, 2x COM, and support for a second touchscreen.
Avalue announced a point-of-sale (POS) capacitive touchscreen terminal called the RiVar-1501 that runs on a quad-core Celeron J3455 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The 15.1-inch, HD capacitive touch system supports HMI and POS applications including self-service ordering systems, ticket machines, kiosks, digital displays, cash registers, and kitchen display system (KDS).
Also: Ubuntu Blog: Managed OpenStack cheaper than self-managed? [Ed: Canonical trying to emulate the Red Hat business model]
