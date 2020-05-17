Language Selection

Open Source 3D Printing for Medicine and Healthcare Examples and Use-cases

Hardware

3D printing is one of the technological fields that have been steadily growing in the last years. The boost that it got in the 2010s turned it from being a small niche market that no one knows about into an important sector in the DIY field.

You'll discover that 3D printing is currently being used everywhere; From rapidly printing small plastic objects and all the way up into fighting Covid-19 and helping the health care sector, 3D printing is quite helpful in most areas that you may hear of.

Xeon Gold 6250 vs. EPYC 7F32 - 8-Core Server CPU Performance On Ubuntu 20.04

Launched last month were the AMD EPYC 7Fx2 CPUs as new high frequency SKUs and with larger L3 cache sizes. Following our initial EPYC 7F52 benchmarking we moved on to testing the EPYC 7F32 and today are putting it head-to-head against the Xeon Gold 6250 and other EPYC/Xeon SKUs while running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The AMD EPYC 7F32 is an eight core / sixteen thread part with a 3.7GHz base frequency and 3.9GHz boost clock while having a 128MB L3 cache and 180 Watt TDP rating. The list price on this processor is $2100 USD. Read more

