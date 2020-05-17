Programming Leftovers
-
Possibly, you are a great C++ developer or conversely you write your first strings in C++ and you want make LibreOffice better with pair (or more!) string of code.
We'll suppose you already know what strings and in which file(s) of the LibreOffice source code you age going to change.
I'll talk here about using gerrit for that change making.
-
It has been a while since I last wrote about Qt on Android, mostly because the things were quite, a few bug fixes here and there but no features that it worth to mention. Today I have a pleasure to tell you about multiple screen support in Qt for Android.
This feature is very useful for apps that can use a second screen (e.g. your big screen TV, the rear sit screen of your car, etc.) to present their content. These apps can be anything from a photo viewer, or an Impress(PowerPoint) presentation to a game*. The phone usually turns into a remote control for the application on the second screen.
Before we proceed I want to highlight the fact that this is work in progress and hopefully it will be part of Qt 5.12 release (at least as a private API).
Traditionally Android had only one screen (your phone) but starting with API 17, they added support for multiple screens.
-
One of the most successful and important products provided by the Wikimedia Cloud Services team at the Wikimedia Foundation is Toolforge. Toolforge is a platform that allows users and developers to run and use a variety of applications that help the Wikimedia movement and mission from the technical point of view in general. Toolforge is a hosting service commonly known in the industry as a Platform as a Service (PaaS). Toolforge is powered by two different backend engines, Kubernetes and GridEngine.
This article focuses on how we made a better Toolforge by integrating a newer version of Kubernetes and, along with it, some more modern workflows.
The starting point in this story is 2018. Yes, two years ago! We identified that we could do better with our Kubernetes deployment in Toolforge. We were using a very old version, v1.4. Using an old version of any software has more or less the same consequences everywhere: you lack security improvements and some modern key features.
Once it was clear that we wanted to upgrade our Kubernetes cluster, both the engineering work and the endless chain of challenges started.
It turns out that Kubernetes is a complex and modern technology, which adds some extra abstraction layers to add flexibility and some intelligence to a very old systems engineering need: hosting and running a variety of applications.
-
Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) are usually associated with DevOps, DevSecOps, artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), GitOps, and more. It's not enough to just say you're doing CI and CD; there are certain best practices that, if used well and consistently, will make your CI/CD pipelines more successful.
The phrase "best practices" suggests the steps, processes, ways, iterations, etc. that should be implemented or executed to get the best results out of something like software or product delivery. In CI/CD, it also includes the way monitoring is configured to support design and deployment.
[...]
Incorporating telemetry, a "highly automated communications process by which measurements are made and other data collected at remote or inaccessible points and transmitted to receiving equipment for monitoring, display, and recording," is one option to build continuous metrics, monitoring, and alerting into your CI/CD pipelines.
[...]
Best practices around responding to failure should be built into a build, test, deploy, analysis, and design system. This is not only about considering which failure-response systems should be designed, built, and deployed; the ways organizations or teams will respond should also be well thought out and executed.
The ideal culture considers failures to be features and an opportunity to learn, rather than a way to place blame. Blameless retrospectives or postmortems are a best practice that allows teams to focus on facts, consider many perspectives, assign action items, and learn.
Creating a culture of learning and innovation around continuous integration and delivery is another best practice that will result in continuous experimentation and improvement in the short term and sustainability, reliability, and stability in the long run.
-
When I build an application, I build frameworks along the way. I recently realized that not everybody thinks this is normal, so I thought I'd give a description of what I do and why I think it's a good idea.
But let's stop for a moment and briefly discuss what I understand to be a software development framework. Examples of frameworks are frontend web frameworks like React, backend web frameworks like Django, UI component frameworks like Ant Design, an ORM like SQLAlchemy, or a form library like mstform (which I helped create), and so on.
A framework can be large or small, but in the end it's code that fulfills some task that you can control by plugging in your own code and declarations. Frameworks are declarative in nature, and declarations tend to be easier to understand and maintain than code that has a lot of moving imperative parts. This way frameworks also help you structure your application. My article Framework Patterns discusses a bunch of ways frameworks let you do that.
-
If you’re serious about web development, then you’ll need to learn about JavaScript at some point. Year after year, numerous surveys have shown that JavaScript is one of the most popular programming languages in the world, with a large and growing community of developers. Just like Python, modern JavaScript can be used almost anywhere, including the front end, back end, desktop, mobile, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Sometimes it might not be an obvious choice between Python vs JavaScript.
-
I got some feedback related to Bite 243 recently. Since that's a testing bite, it means working with pytest and specifically checking for exceptions with pytest.raises(). The comment got me to look at this handy feature of pytest with fresh eyes, and it seemed like a trip worth sharing!
-
This week we welcome Qiusheng Wu (@giswqs) as our PyDev of the Week! Qiusheng has developed several Python packages that you can check out on Github. Specifically they are geemap, lidar, whitebox and they are used for advanced geospatial analysis. Qiusheng also has a website where you can learn more about his research and interests.
[...]
My name is Qiusheng Wu. I obtained my Ph.D. degree in Geography from the University of Cincinnati in 2015. Currently, I am a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Geographic Information Science (GIS) in the Department of Geography at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK). Prior to joining UTK, I was a tenure-track Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at Binghamton University, State University of New York (2015-2019).
My research interests include Geographic Information Science (GIS), remote sensing, and environmental modeling. More specifically, I am interested in applying geospatial big data, machine learning, and cloud computing (e.g., Google Earth Engine) to study environmental change, especially surface water and wetland inundation dynamics. I am a strong advocate of open science and reproducible research. I have developed and published various open-source packages for advanced geospatial analysis (e.g., geemap, lidar, whitebox), which are available on GitHub. I recently created a YouTube channel to share video tutorials for using the Earth Engine Python API and geemap Python package. My goal is to make geospatial technologies and GIS programming easier and more accessible. More information about my research and teaching can be found at https://wetlands.io.
-
Recently I had a difficult time trying to patch a CVE in librsvg. The issue itself was simple to patch because Federico kindly backported the series of commits required to fix it to the branch we are using downstream. Problem was, one of the vendored deps in the old librsvg tarball did not build with our modern rustc, because the code contained a borrow error that was not caught by older versions of rustc. After finding the appropriate upstream fix, I tried naively patching the vendored dep, but that failed because cargo tries very hard to prevent you from patching its dependencies, and complains if the dependency does not match its checksum in Cargo.lock. I tried modifying the checksum in Cargo.lock, but then it complains that you modified the Cargo.lock. It seems cargo is designed to make patching dependencies as difficult as possible, and that not much thought was put into how cargo would be used from rpmbuild with no network access.
-
The open source build automation system Gradle has been released in version 6.4. Among other new features, breaking changes and bug fixes, it now supports building and testing Java modules. Read on to find out how to use the new feature and what else is new.
Proprietary Traps and Microsoft Entrapment
-
In a post published on Thursday, Chrome Project Manager Marshall Vale said that while the percentage of abusive ads is extremely low—somewhere around 0.3 percent—they account for 28 percent of CPU usage and 27 percent of network data.
-
I’ve mostly loved this HP laptop I selected that day at Best Buy, but it does this weird thing. It has a tendency to randomly turn itself on when it’s supposed to be asleep, even when the lid is closed. It just suddenly fires up, and the fan is screaming, so you can tell it’s working hard. But what the hell is it doing? And why? It woke up like this once when it was plugged in, and it whirred all night and was too hot to pick up in the morning. The bottom of the laptop had two rubber strips to keep it from sliding around on a table. It’s gotten so hot at times that the glue has melted and both strips have fallen off. Impressive!
It’s also done that when unplugged, tucked away in my backpack. I once put it in, fully charged, then pulled it out on a flight only to discover that it had awakened for reasons unknown, was blazing hot, and that the battery had drained to 17 percent. Unacceptable. I had a ton of work to do that day, and there were no outlets on that five-hour flight. I’ve also had it refuse to charge past 87 percent (or sometimes 93 percent), only for it to charge all the way to 100 the next time I plug it in. Why? Who knows.
-
Microsoft: We were wrong about open source, but luckily you can change [Ed: Of course ZDNet is again megaphone of Microsoft and of Brad Smith... amplifying something he said where Bill Gates had dumped bribery money through notorious J. Epstein and then RMS got kicked out]
-
For example, developers can put a “copyleft” licensed version of their code on GitHub that can be used for free by other open-source projects. Companies looking to use that code in a commercial product can buy a subscription xs:code’s platform. Developers can also offer a “freemium” or “open core” model in which the paid version has more features than the free public code.
Mozilla and Security Leftovers
-
As a UX content strategist at Mozilla, I support not only our browsers, but also stand alone products like Firefox Monitor. It’s a service that notifies you when you’ve been in a data breach and what steps to take to protect your personal info.
Designing content for a product that delivers bad news presents unique challenges. Data breaches are personal. They can be stressful. Sometimes the information exposed can be sensitive. How we organize, structure, and surface content in Firefox Monitor matters.
When we had the opportunity to redesign the end-to-end experience, content strategy played a key role. I identified ways our users were struggling with the current site, then worked in collaboration with interaction designer Ryan Gaddis to re-architect and design a new experience. These are a few of the tools and methods I leveraged.
-
Always protect your accounts with strong, unique passwords. Whenever available use a password to protect your calls too so you can be sure only the people you absolutely want to join can join.
Thinking about or already using Zoom? We have a few Zoom-specific best practices you can follow to keep your calls secure.
-
WebAssembly (also known as Wasm) is taking the world by storm. It started off as technology for browsers, "doing JavaScript right," but has developed into so much more than that. It provides a platform-independent runtime with binaries that can be compiled from many different languages and run (without any further changes or recompilation) on any platform with runtime support. You can find more about WebAssembly and why it's becoming so popular in an article that Gordon Haff and I wrote, Why everyone is talking about WebAssembly. In this article, I will explore a new step toward securely running WebAssembly.
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (apache-log4j1.2, exim4, libexif, and openconnect), Fedora (chromium, condor, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-1.8.0-openjdk-aarch32, mingw-ilmbase, mingw-OpenEXR, sleuthkit, and squid), Mageia (jbig2dec, libreswan, netkit-telnet, ntp, and suricata), openSUSE (mailman and nextcloud), SUSE (autoyast2, file, git, gstreamer-plugins-base, libbsd, libvirt, libvpx, libxml2, mailman, and openexr), and Ubuntu (dovecot and json-c).
-
Remember the date! On May 18th of 2020, PAM got added to the Slackware-current core. In case that makes you worry, wonder or causes you to ponder leaving Slackware behind, don’t let this change scare you. PAM has come a long way, it is safe and in Slackware, it is not getting in your way. You won’t have to change a single thing to your computer except installing three new packages (slackpkg install-new) before you reboot. Adding PAM should finally remove the self-imposed writer’s block in Patrick’s mind and open the path to long-awaited renewals in the KDE and XFCE areas.
Best music players for Linux
Music lovers are always looking for the best tools to listen to their favorite albums. And while streaming music services are becoming increasingly popular, many of us still have gigantic music libraries on our hard drives that we can hardly replace or abandon altogether. Many players are able to combine both functions and allow us to play our favorite music.
In this article we outline some of the best Linux music players.
Recent comments
49 min 51 sec ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
9 hours 55 min ago