Programming Leftovers Create a patch for LibreOffice directly in gerrit Possibly, you are a great C++ developer or conversely you write your first strings in C++ and you want make LibreOffice better with pair (or more!) string of code. We'll suppose you already know what strings and in which file(s) of the LibreOffice source code you age going to change. I'll talk here about using gerrit for that change making.

Multiple screens support in Qt for Android It has been a while since I last wrote about Qt on Android, mostly because the things were quite, a few bug fixes here and there but no features that it worth to mention. Today I have a pleasure to tell you about multiple screen support in Qt for Android. This feature is very useful for apps that can use a second screen (e.g. your big screen TV, the rear sit screen of your car, etc.) to present their content. These apps can be anything from a photo viewer, or an Impress(PowerPoint) presentation to a game*. The phone usually turns into a remote control for the application on the second screen. Before we proceed I want to highlight the fact that this is work in progress and hopefully it will be part of Qt 5.12 release (at least as a private API). Traditionally Android had only one screen (your phone) but starting with API 17, they added support for multiple screens.

A better Toolforge: upgrading the Kubernetes cluster One of the most successful and important products provided by the Wikimedia Cloud Services team at the Wikimedia Foundation is Toolforge. Toolforge is a platform that allows users and developers to run and use a variety of applications that help the Wikimedia movement and mission from the technical point of view in general. Toolforge is a hosting service commonly known in the industry as a Platform as a Service (PaaS). Toolforge is powered by two different backend engines, Kubernetes and GridEngine. This article focuses on how we made a better Toolforge by integrating a newer version of Kubernetes and, along with it, some more modern workflows. The starting point in this story is 2018. Yes, two years ago! We identified that we could do better with our Kubernetes deployment in Toolforge. We were using a very old version, v1.4. Using an old version of any software has more or less the same consequences everywhere: you lack security improvements and some modern key features. Once it was clear that we wanted to upgrade our Kubernetes cluster, both the engineering work and the endless chain of challenges started. It turns out that Kubernetes is a complex and modern technology, which adds some extra abstraction layers to add flexibility and some intelligence to a very old systems engineering need: hosting and running a variety of applications.

8 CI/CD best practices to set you up for success Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) are usually associated with DevOps, DevSecOps, artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), GitOps, and more. It's not enough to just say you're doing CI and CD; there are certain best practices that, if used well and consistently, will make your CI/CD pipelines more successful. The phrase "best practices" suggests the steps, processes, ways, iterations, etc. that should be implemented or executed to get the best results out of something like software or product delivery. In CI/CD, it also includes the way monitoring is configured to support design and deployment. [...] Incorporating telemetry, a "highly automated communications process by which measurements are made and other data collected at remote or inaccessible points and transmitted to receiving equipment for monitoring, display, and recording," is one option to build continuous metrics, monitoring, and alerting into your CI/CD pipelines. [...] Best practices around responding to failure should be built into a build, test, deploy, analysis, and design system. This is not only about considering which failure-response systems should be designed, built, and deployed; the ways organizations or teams will respond should also be well thought out and executed. The ideal culture considers failures to be features and an opportunity to learn, rather than a way to place blame. Blameless retrospectives or postmortems are a best practice that allows teams to focus on facts, consider many perspectives, assign action items, and learn. Creating a culture of learning and innovation around continuous integration and delivery is another best practice that will result in continuous experimentation and improvement in the short term and sustainability, reliability, and stability in the long run.

Roll Your Own Frameworks When I build an application, I build frameworks along the way. I recently realized that not everybody thinks this is normal, so I thought I'd give a description of what I do and why I think it's a good idea. But let's stop for a moment and briefly discuss what I understand to be a software development framework. Examples of frameworks are frontend web frameworks like React, backend web frameworks like Django, UI component frameworks like Ant Design, an ORM like SQLAlchemy, or a form library like mstform (which I helped create), and so on. A framework can be large or small, but in the end it's code that fulfills some task that you can control by plugging in your own code and declarations. Frameworks are declarative in nature, and declarations tend to be easier to understand and maintain than code that has a lot of moving imperative parts. This way frameworks also help you structure your application. My article Framework Patterns discusses a bunch of ways frameworks let you do that.

Python vs JavaScript for Pythonistas If you’re serious about web development, then you’ll need to learn about JavaScript at some point. Year after year, numerous surveys have shown that JavaScript is one of the most popular programming languages in the world, with a large and growing community of developers. Just like Python, modern JavaScript can be used almost anywhere, including the front end, back end, desktop, mobile, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Sometimes it might not be an obvious choice between Python vs JavaScript.

Assertions About Exceptions With pytest.raises() I got some feedback related to Bite 243 recently. Since that's a testing bite, it means working with pytest and specifically checking for exceptions with pytest.raises(). The comment got me to look at this handy feature of pytest with fresh eyes, and it seemed like a trip worth sharing!

PyDev of the Week: Qiusheng Wu This week we welcome Qiusheng Wu (@giswqs) as our PyDev of the Week! Qiusheng has developed several Python packages that you can check out on Github. Specifically they are geemap, lidar, whitebox and they are used for advanced geospatial analysis. Qiusheng also has a website where you can learn more about his research and interests. [...] My name is Qiusheng Wu. I obtained my Ph.D. degree in Geography from the University of Cincinnati in 2015. Currently, I am a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Geographic Information Science (GIS) in the Department of Geography at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK). Prior to joining UTK, I was a tenure-track Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at Binghamton University, State University of New York (2015-2019). My research interests include Geographic Information Science (GIS), remote sensing, and environmental modeling. More specifically, I am interested in applying geospatial big data, machine learning, and cloud computing (e.g., Google Earth Engine) to study environmental change, especially surface water and wetland inundation dynamics. I am a strong advocate of open science and reproducible research. I have developed and published various open-source packages for advanced geospatial analysis (e.g., geemap, lidar, whitebox), which are available on GitHub. I recently created a YouTube channel to share video tutorials for using the Earth Engine Python API and geemap Python package. My goal is to make geospatial technologies and GIS programming easier and more accessible. More information about my research and teaching can be found at https://wetlands.io.

Michael Catanzaro: Patching Vendored Rust Dependencies Recently I had a difficult time trying to patch a CVE in librsvg. The issue itself was simple to patch because Federico kindly backported the series of commits required to fix it to the branch we are using downstream. Problem was, one of the vendored deps in the old librsvg tarball did not build with our modern rustc, because the code contained a borrow error that was not caught by older versions of rustc. After finding the appropriate upstream fix, I tried naively patching the vendored dep, but that failed because cargo tries very hard to prevent you from patching its dependencies, and complains if the dependency does not match its checksum in Cargo.lock. I tried modifying the checksum in Cargo.lock, but then it complains that you modified the Cargo.lock. It seems cargo is designed to make patching dependencies as difficult as possible, and that not much thought was put into how cargo would be used from rpmbuild with no network access.

Gradle 6.4 arrives with support for building and testing Java modules The open source build automation system Gradle has been released in version 6.4. Among other new features, breaking changes and bug fixes, it now supports building and testing Java modules. Read on to find out how to use the new feature and what else is new.