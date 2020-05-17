KDE/Qt: QML and GitLab How to make life easier for your future self wanting to port your apps to compiled QML Compiled QML is the new feature in Qt6 which makes many people look forward to the Qt6 release. Most of us already maintain or contribute to projects which make use of QML, so let’s make sure we can use compiled QML in our projects once its available. First, a disclaimer: I only started experimenting with this today, and not all my assumptions have to be true in the end. The Qt Company’s plans on the changes for Qt 6 are also not yet fixed, which means that things can still change.

QML Online - First stable version! Everything starts with QHot, that I describe as "Hot reload for nested QML files", a useful tool for anyone that likes to prototype UI elements or ideas with a real-time feedback of what you are typing in QML. I noticed that compiling the project or recalling qml/qmlscene tools just to test and check my ideas was pretty annoying and time-consuming, the desire to have something like godbolt or quick-bench started growing. My objective was something that was closer to these tools but for QML development, and that is how QHot was born.

A month of git-lab About a month ago I published the initial version of git-lab, a command line client for GitLab. Lots of new features have been added since then, and I hope you’ll find them useful. Tobias Fella and especially Benjamin Port joined and brought this project forward. [...] As git-lab is still pre-release software under development, it is especially helpful if you report bugs, they happen!

today's leftovers Laval Virtual: OpenXR master class in VR! Collabora's long-standing tradition of presenting talks at conferences took an unexpected turn in the last few months, with numerous events deciding to go virtual for their 2020 editions. Collaborans have been up to the challenge however, presenting online talks at a number of events including foss-north ("FOSS Virtual & Augmented Reality") and Linaro Tech Days ("Wayland and Weston: 8 years of production devices" & "Open Source GPU Drivers BoF"). In addition to these online conferences, Collaborans also had the opportunity to speak at a event held entirely in VR! Laval Virtual World, which took place at the end of April, brought the concept of "virtual conference" to a new level with over 11,000 attendees from 110 countries taking part in a fully immersive experience! Here's a short highlight reel from the organizers, to give you an idea of what the event was like.

XSAVES Supervisor States For Linux 5.8 To Support Future Intel CPU Features Queued up this weekend as part of the x86/fpu changes slated for the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle is low-level functionality necessary for supporting other current and future Intel CPU features. The XSAVES supervisor states (Save Processor Extended States Supervisor) support is now queued up ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel. These patches have been on the mailing list for a while and now deemed ready for mainline inclusion after being queued by Borislav Petkov.

“Why don’t you just fix [thing] already?” The title of this post is a somewhat common gripe among users. Its obvious answer is that resources are limited and people were working on other things. Duh! Not very helpful. We need to dig deeper and find the implicit question, which is “Why wasn’t [thing that I care about] prioritized over other things?” This is a more accurate and useful question, so we can arrive at a more accurate and useful answer: because other things were deemed either more important or more feasible to fix by the people doing the work. Why would other things be deemed more important? For bugs, it’s because they affect everyone and are trivially reproducible. The ones that get overlooked tend to be more esoteric issues that are not easily reproducible, or only affect niche use cases or hardware. Put bluntly, it’s appropriate that such issues are de-prioritized; it should be obvious that issues which affect everyone and are trivially reproducible are more important to fix.

OpenBSD Seeing Initial Work Land On Enabling 64-bit POWER It's arguably long overdue but OpenBSD is seeing initial work on POWERPC64 enablement landing in its source tree. OpenBSD is joining the ranks of other BSDs and Linux distributions in supporting recent 64-bit IBM POWER / OpenPOWER hardware. It's still a journey ahead but as of last week the initial pieces of the architecture enablement were merged.

How to install Xtreme Download Manager - XDM on Ubuntu 20.04 In this video, we are looking at how to install Xtreme Download Manager - XDM on Ubuntu 20.04.

2020-05-18 | Linux Headlines openSUSE board elections are still causing friction in its community, Audacity rolls back its 2.4 update, the curl project seeks participation in its annual survey, the bootiso Bash script hits version 4.0, and Sunflower lands its first release in four years.