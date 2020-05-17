openSUSE board elections are still causing friction in its community, Audacity rolls back its 2.4 update, the curl project seeks participation in its annual survey, the bootiso Bash script hits version 4.0, and Sunflower lands its first release in four years.

In this video, we are looking at how to install Xtreme Download Manager - XDM on Ubuntu 20.04.

It's arguably long overdue but OpenBSD is seeing initial work on POWERPC64 enablement landing in its source tree. OpenBSD is joining the ranks of other BSDs and Linux distributions in supporting recent 64-bit IBM POWER / OpenPOWER hardware. It's still a journey ahead but as of last week the initial pieces of the architecture enablement were merged.

The title of this post is a somewhat common gripe among users. Its obvious answer is that resources are limited and people were working on other things. Duh! Not very helpful. We need to dig deeper and find the implicit question, which is “Why wasn’t [thing that I care about] prioritized over other things?” This is a more accurate and useful question, so we can arrive at a more accurate and useful answer: because other things were deemed either more important or more feasible to fix by the people doing the work. Why would other things be deemed more important? For bugs, it’s because they affect everyone and are trivially reproducible. The ones that get overlooked tend to be more esoteric issues that are not easily reproducible, or only affect niche use cases or hardware. Put bluntly, it’s appropriate that such issues are de-prioritized; it should be obvious that issues which affect everyone and are trivially reproducible are more important to fix.

Queued up this weekend as part of the x86/fpu changes slated for the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle is low-level functionality necessary for supporting other current and future Intel CPU features. The XSAVES supervisor states (Save Processor Extended States Supervisor) support is now queued up ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel. These patches have been on the mailing list for a while and now deemed ready for mainline inclusion after being queued by Borislav Petkov.

Collabora's long-standing tradition of presenting talks at conferences took an unexpected turn in the last few months, with numerous events deciding to go virtual for their 2020 editions. Collaborans have been up to the challenge however, presenting online talks at a number of events including foss-north ("FOSS Virtual & Augmented Reality") and Linaro Tech Days ("Wayland and Weston: 8 years of production devices" & "Open Source GPU Drivers BoF"). In addition to these online conferences, Collaborans also had the opportunity to speak at a event held entirely in VR! Laval Virtual World, which took place at the end of April, brought the concept of "virtual conference" to a new level with over 11,000 attendees from 110 countries taking part in a fully immersive experience! Here's a short highlight reel from the organizers, to give you an idea of what the event was like.

About a month ago I published the initial version of git-lab, a command line client for GitLab. Lots of new features have been added since then, and I hope you’ll find them useful. Tobias Fella and especially Benjamin Port joined and brought this project forward. [...] As git-lab is still pre-release software under development, it is especially helpful if you report bugs, they happen!

Everything starts with QHot, that I describe as "Hot reload for nested QML files", a useful tool for anyone that likes to prototype UI elements or ideas with a real-time feedback of what you are typing in QML. I noticed that compiling the project or recalling qml/qmlscene tools just to test and check my ideas was pretty annoying and time-consuming, the desire to have something like godbolt or quick-bench started growing. My objective was something that was closer to these tools but for QML development, and that is how QHot was born.

Compiled QML is the new feature in Qt6 which makes many people look forward to the Qt6 release. Most of us already maintain or contribute to projects which make use of QML, so let’s make sure we can use compiled QML in our projects once its available. First, a disclaimer: I only started experimenting with this today, and not all my assumptions have to be true in the end. The Qt Company’s plans on the changes for Qt 6 are also not yet fixed, which means that things can still change.

SUSE and IBM/Red Hat/Fedora SUSE CaaS Platform Adds Kubernetes Backup and More Have you noticed that the SUSE CaaS Platform team has been adding significant new enhancements to our Kubernetes container management platform every few weeks? It’s true! The team has been releasing new capabilities at a rapid pace, responding to specific needs of our enterprise customers and delivering upstream Kubernetes advances.

David Cantrell: rpminspect-0.13 released I released rpminspect-0.13 today. This release took a little longer to finish up than I was anticipating, but I am pleased with the bug fixes and new features present.

Skopeo 1.0 released [Ed: Red Hat keeps outsourcing its work to a proprietary software trap controlled and exploited by Microsoft] I often talk about all of the new container tools that we have developed over the last few years, and often skim over Skopeo. But Skopeo was the first one, and really has some cool features. Skopeo is a tool for moving container images between different types of container storages. It allows you to copy container images between container registries like docker.io, quay.io, and your internal container registry or different types of storage on your local system. You can copy to a local container/storage repository, even directly into a Docker daemon.

Kafka Monthly Digest – April 2020 In this 27th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in April 2020.

Ben Williams: F32-20200518 updated Live isos released The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F32-20200518-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.6.12-200 kernel. Welcome to Fedora 32. This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 776+MB of updates)). A huge thank you goes out to irc nicks dowdle, ledini linuxmodder, Southern-Gentleman for testing these iso.